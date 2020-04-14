Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market is segmented By Product Type (Upper extremity braces and supports (Shoulder braces and supports, Elbow braces and supports, Hand & wrist braces and supports), Back, hip, & spine braces and supports, Lower extre
• The Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Orthopedic braces and supports are wearable medical devices that help in stabilizing, supporting, protecting, alignment and a positional correction of body parts such as joints, bones, and muscles. These devices are mainly prescribed by orthotics and orthopedics.
• They help facilitate specific movements and motion of particular body parts after an injury, majorly involving knee, ankle, hip, neck, and hand.
• They are also helpful in mending the deformations caused after various distressing events such as accidents, sports injuries, fractures, sprains, and dislocations. Other than serving as healing aids, these braces can also be used as preventive wearable devices by athletes in warding off injuries away.
Drivers and Restraints
• Factors such as road accidents, workplace injuries, sports injuries, and growing musculoskeletal disorders driving the orthopedic braces and supports market growth. Increasing incidence of arthritis and osteoporosis drives demand for orthopedic braces and assists in the aging population globally.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO) (2018), approximately 37.3 million falls are severe enough to require medical attention. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 300,000 older people in the U.S. are hospitalized each year from broken hips, and 95% of these fractures are the result of a fall.
• Most of these injure need orthopedic braces and supports during the hospitalization period and for an extended period after to help in healing and rehabilitation.
• However, expensive neoprene substance, the high cost of products and restricted reimbursement hinder the orthopedic braces and supports the market.
Market Segmentation
• By-product market is segmented into upper extremity, lower extremity, back, hip, & spine braces and supports and others. Upper extremity is further segmented into the shoulder, elbow, and hand & wrist braces and support and for lower extremity, knee, ankle and foot walkers and orthoses.
• Among these, the lower extremity segment captured the most significant revenue share in 2018, of which knee braces and supports contributes the most.
• This is majorly due to the increasing geriatric population and the rise in their knee injuries along with the high prevalence of arthritis contribute to the dominance of this segment. Additionally, obesity, diabetes, and increasing orthopedic disorders are some of the common factors impacting the orthopedic braces and support market.
• Sports also contributes significantly to both upper and lower extremities braces and supports, with the rise in sporting culture, sporting injuries have increased which has put the focus on injury prevention methods with the help of braces and supports.
• Segmentation by applications, ligament injury, preventive care, post-operative rehabilitation, osteoarthritis and other forms (osteoporosis, Paget’s disease, and degenerative spinal conditions). The ligament injury segment accounts for the largest share of the market, owing to rising number of accidents worldwide and the growing availability of medical reimbursement for the treatment of ligament injuries.
• According to Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injury Prevention, an article published in 2017 estimates around 350,000 ACL reconstructions are performed annually in the U.S., and despite surgical repair, approximately 79% of those individuals develop knee osteoarthritis, and 20% suffer re-injury within two years. Orthopedic braces and supports are needed during the whole hospitalization period and for an extended period for healing and rehabilitation.
• The distribution channel is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and others.
Geographical Share
• By Geography, the global orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented into regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and rest of the world. Among the considered regions, North America is the largest consumer of orthopedic braces and supports. Key factors driving the growth in the North American orthopedic braces and supports market is owed to the increasing geriatric population and their need for orthopedic braces and supports, the availability of insurance and favorable medical reimbursement scenarios, and the vast senescent and obese population cause the need for orthopedic braces and supports.
• The fastest growing regional market is the Asia Pacific, this is mostly contributed by its huge geriatric population in various countries which is growing and along with it the rise in knee injuries and the prevalence of arthritis. According to the United Nations ESCAP in 2016, approximately 12.4 percent of the population in the Asia Pacific was 60+ years and is projected to increase to more than 1.3 billion people by 2050.
Competitive Landscape
• Several companies adopt merger and acquisitions policies such as a partnership with associated companies to help them stand out as strong competitors in the market and also expand the sales in the global orthopedic braces and supports the market. New product launches and expansion of production sites are other key strategies adopted by the leading players to improve their market share.
• In November 2018, Colfax Corp purchased DJO Global Inc. for 3.15 billion from Blackstone Group in hopes of tapping into the growing demand for medical devices such as knee and hip implants. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.
• In December 2018, Bauerfeind, a world leader in innovative sports and medical knee supports, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) entered a multiyear partnership making Bauerfeind’s GenuTrain NBA officially-licensed knee support of the league.
• In March 2018, Ossur launched Rebound Post-Op Knee brace which is for patients who require controlled range of motion for a variety of knee-related issues, including ligament or meniscal repairs, tibial plateau fractures, patellar tendon or osteochondral repairs, condylar fractures, knee sprains, and strains, etc. This brace is designed to promote comfort and s as much as 30% lighter than the ones available on the market.
