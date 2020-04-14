Aluminum Casting Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Aluminum Casting Market is segmented By Process (Die Casting, Permanent mold casting), By Application (Automobiles,Industrial, Building and Construction,Others (Household appliances,engineering tools, and telecom), and By Region (North America, Lat
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Aluminum Casting Market is projected to reach USD 40.14 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.
• Aluminum is becoming trendy material gradually due to its ability to be easily recycled. Around 70% of aluminum consumed can be reused.
• North America is the main market for automotive aluminum die casting worldwide. Currently, Aluminum casting has gained tremendous popularity due to its strength and lightweight features are expected to advance the industry.
• The continuous increase in demand for aluminum casting in the automotive industry, to improve fuel efficiency and by that reducing CO2 emissions are other factors expected to drive growth of the global aluminum casting market.
• One of the major factors driving the growth in this market is its wide range of applications in the Die casting market. The Die casting process has high efficiency, and can be casted into more variety of shapes and size than any other casting processes.
• Moreover, aluminum die casting is widely used in automotive sector for manufacturing of parts such as engine cylinders, engine blocks, gears, etc. Thus, the demand for aluminum die casting is anticipated to rise significantly in the near future.
• In 2016, the market is affected by bans imposed on the use of aluminum castings on roads across several cities of some major countries such as California and New York in Global, Netherlands, Dubai, New South Wales in Australia etc. After all, the growing demand in other parts of World such as South America and Asia has been supporting the Global market for aluminum castings.
• However, there are some of the major restrictive factors, such as Pollution. It has a major area of concern in this segment. Thus may affect the aluminum casting market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aluminium-casting-market
Market Dynamics
• Global aluminum casting market can be bifurcated on the bases of process types including Die casting, Permanent mold casting, and Sand casting.
• The die casting segment is increasingly being used in Aluminum casting market. It helps to reduce the weight of the vehicle and industrial machines. It is mainly used in the transportation sector to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles. As a result, the demand for aluminum casting is expected to increase. These are some of the factors propelling the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global Aluminum Casting Market are used for numerous applications in different industries such as Automobiles, Industrial, Building, and Construction. Out of all the automobile industry expected to contribute to the aluminum casting market, Moreover vehicles plays an increasing role in the aluminum casting market.
Regional Share
• Geographically, the Global aluminum casting market is segmented as, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
• Asia Pacific’s dominance of the aluminum castings market continues unabated, and it is highly likely that the region will continue to account for the leading share of the market.
• China remains one of the largest producers and consumers of aluminum casting globally, whereas demand is growing at a brisk pace in India, there was immense scope for a quantum leap in growth for the industry.
• In 2018, Germany and France cumulatively accounted for over 45.9% of the Europe market revenue and it has strict European emission laws and harsh penalty payments in case of excess emissions.
Competitive Landscape
• Global Aluminum Casting Market is dominated by established companies. Some of the major companies operating in the global aluminum casting market are Arconic Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Dynacast International, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Nemak, Eagle Aluminum Cast Products, Alcast Technologies, Ryobi Limited, Dynacast., And Rio Tinto are prominent players of the global aluminum casting market.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/aluminium-casting-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/aluminium-casting-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Aluminum Casting Market is projected to reach USD 40.14 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.
• Aluminum is becoming trendy material gradually due to its ability to be easily recycled. Around 70% of aluminum consumed can be reused.
• North America is the main market for automotive aluminum die casting worldwide. Currently, Aluminum casting has gained tremendous popularity due to its strength and lightweight features are expected to advance the industry.
• The continuous increase in demand for aluminum casting in the automotive industry, to improve fuel efficiency and by that reducing CO2 emissions are other factors expected to drive growth of the global aluminum casting market.
• One of the major factors driving the growth in this market is its wide range of applications in the Die casting market. The Die casting process has high efficiency, and can be casted into more variety of shapes and size than any other casting processes.
• Moreover, aluminum die casting is widely used in automotive sector for manufacturing of parts such as engine cylinders, engine blocks, gears, etc. Thus, the demand for aluminum die casting is anticipated to rise significantly in the near future.
• In 2016, the market is affected by bans imposed on the use of aluminum castings on roads across several cities of some major countries such as California and New York in Global, Netherlands, Dubai, New South Wales in Australia etc. After all, the growing demand in other parts of World such as South America and Asia has been supporting the Global market for aluminum castings.
• However, there are some of the major restrictive factors, such as Pollution. It has a major area of concern in this segment. Thus may affect the aluminum casting market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aluminium-casting-market
Market Dynamics
• Global aluminum casting market can be bifurcated on the bases of process types including Die casting, Permanent mold casting, and Sand casting.
• The die casting segment is increasingly being used in Aluminum casting market. It helps to reduce the weight of the vehicle and industrial machines. It is mainly used in the transportation sector to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles. As a result, the demand for aluminum casting is expected to increase. These are some of the factors propelling the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global Aluminum Casting Market are used for numerous applications in different industries such as Automobiles, Industrial, Building, and Construction. Out of all the automobile industry expected to contribute to the aluminum casting market, Moreover vehicles plays an increasing role in the aluminum casting market.
Regional Share
• Geographically, the Global aluminum casting market is segmented as, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
• Asia Pacific’s dominance of the aluminum castings market continues unabated, and it is highly likely that the region will continue to account for the leading share of the market.
• China remains one of the largest producers and consumers of aluminum casting globally, whereas demand is growing at a brisk pace in India, there was immense scope for a quantum leap in growth for the industry.
• In 2018, Germany and France cumulatively accounted for over 45.9% of the Europe market revenue and it has strict European emission laws and harsh penalty payments in case of excess emissions.
Competitive Landscape
• Global Aluminum Casting Market is dominated by established companies. Some of the major companies operating in the global aluminum casting market are Arconic Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Dynacast International, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Nemak, Eagle Aluminum Cast Products, Alcast Technologies, Ryobi Limited, Dynacast., And Rio Tinto are prominent players of the global aluminum casting market.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/aluminium-casting-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/aluminium-casting-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.