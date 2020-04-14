Airbag Electronics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Airbag Electronics Market is segmented By type (Airbag control unit, Sensor, Crash sensor, Satellite collision sensors, Acceleration sensor, Wheel speed sensor, Break pressure sensor, Seat occupancy sensor, Inflator) By Sales Channel (Original Equi
• Global Airbag Electronics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Airbag electronic systems measure the signals of sensors and control different actuators to prevent passenger injuries in accidents.
• The crash sensor (an accelerometer) sends a signal to the airbag control unit. This control unit triggers the inflation device and the airbag comes out at 200mph, which can be harmful in certain cases.
• An adaptive airbag system has multiple inflators to produce either low-level or high-level deployments.
• These systems can adjust the airbag pressure depending on factors such as seat position, size of passenger, crash severity and seat belt use.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The rise in concern for the safety of people using automobiles has driven the demand for Airbag systems and their control units.
• The airbag electronic industry has widened its scope from four-wheeler vehicles to two-wheeler vehicles which are driving the airbag electronics market.
• Counterfeit airbags are a growing problem. This has caused huge replacement costs and has been a major restraint for the airbag electronic industry.
• Anti-crash sensors, driver fewer vehicles (Robotics) and vehicles using GPS (Global Positioning System) may hamper the growth of airbag electronic systems industry.
• Cost of airbags system leads to the increase in prices of the vehicle in developing markets. This can reduce the purchasing power of the customer and can adversely affect the airbag electronics market.
Segmentation Analysis
• New technological developments such as tether mechanism within the side airbag that can potentially generate additional critical milliseconds in scenarios such as side impact where there is even less time to react.
• Bosch and Denso are the major OEM suppliers of airbag control units and other electronic parts in India.
Competitive Landscape
• The key players in global airbag electronics are Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Key safety system Inc. (US), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (US), Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Nihon Plast, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic, Hyundai Mobis, and others.
• Key Safety have acquired Takata for USD 1.6 billion in April 2018, and changed its name to Joyson Safety.
• Autoliv Inc. holds major shares for airbag systems globally and installed 146 million airbag systems in 2017 globally.
• In December 2016, Takata has recalled tens of million airbag systems in US vehicles which were found to be defective or faulty.
