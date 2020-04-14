Air Cargo Security Equipment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Air Cargo Security Equipment Market is segmented By Product Type (X-Ray Systems, Human-Heartbeat Detection Systems, Others), By Application (Air cargo Security Screening, Aviation Checkpoint Solutions, Advanced Personal Screening, Other Application
• Global Air cargo security Equipment is an emerging market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period (2019-2026).
• Geographically, few of the segments in the market studied in the report are the Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.
• In these regions, Asia Pacific is growing at an impressive pace due to the rise of economic development.
Market Growth and Restraints
• Growth in commercialization of technologies, highly developed air cargo equipment and increasing investments by different state governments in improving existing security technology are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth.
• High price of screening systems, lack of bulk screening while functioning air cargo security equipment and lack of awareness on air cargo security equipment are negatively impacting the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
• In the past years, rise of attacks through explosives has led to increased adaption of technologies such as X-rays by airport authorities to reduce chances of such attacks.
• Depending on the type of products, the global market for air cargo security is segmented into human-heartbeat detection systems, x-ray systems, and others.
• Among them, x-ray system grosses maximum revenue primarily on account of the growing demand for deploying modern screening technology and growth in air cargo security layers.
• Currently, Air cargo security and screening systems are primarily used for detecting explosives and narcotics.
• Worldwide Airport authorities have implemented advanced security systems to detect explosives in cargo and narcotics in large and small pallets of cargo.
• L3 Security and Detection Systems provides a wide range of Air cargo Security screening products and services.
Key market segments covered
By Product
• X-Ray Systems
• Human-Heartbeat Detection Systems
• Others
By Application
• Air cargo Security Screening
• Aviation Checkpoint Solutions
• Advanced Personal Screening
• Others
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
