Agricultural Micronutrients Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market is segmented By Type (Boron, Copper, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Zinc, Others), By Application (Fertigation, Foliar, Soil, Others), By Form (Chelated, Non- Chelated), By Crop Type (Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, O
• Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Micronutrients are essential for plant growth and play an essential role in balanced crop nutrition.
• Lack of any of the micronutrients can limit soil growth even when all other nutrients are present in adequate amounts.
Market Dynamics
• The market is driven by several factors such as micronutrient deficiency, growing food demand, shrinking farmland and focus on agricultural productivity.
• But the market is restrained by factors such as lack of awareness, diagnosis issues, and micronutrient toxicity.
• The demand for food is increasing as the population works rapidly. To meet the requirement of a growing population, agriculture production is expanding by using new and improvised techniques.
• Growing urbanization and less availability of arable land are motivating farmers to adopt efficient crop protection techniques such as the application of micronutrients.
• Within the 13 billion hectares of total land, only 1.6 billion is under farmland production; 36% of that land is in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 39% in the Asia Pacific, 15% in North America and the remaining 10% in Latin America.
• The most potent forces driving demand for agriculture micronutrients include the need for crop intensification. FAO estimates suggest that ~80% of crop production growth by 2050 is expected to come from higher yields.
• However, the land available for farming will also have to expand, which is difficult in the present scenario.
Market Key Companies
• Agrium Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Auriga Industries A/S, BASF SE, Coromandel International Ltd., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Sapec SA, The Mosaic Company, Valagro, Yara International ASA, Nufarm, and Land O’lakes.
Market Segmentation
Agricultural Micronutrients market has the following segments:
Based on the type
• Zinc
• Copper
• Iron
• Manganese
• Boron
• Molybdenum
• Other
Based on the form
• Chelated
• Non-Chelated.
• Based on crop type
• Cereals
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Other
Based on applications
• Soil
• Foliar
• Fertigation
• Other
Based on the geographies by region
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• RoW
Scope of the report
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
