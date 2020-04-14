Age Related Vaccine Adjuvant Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Age-Related Vaccine Adjuvant Market is segmented by Type (Pathogen, Particulate, Adjuvant Emulsion, Combination, Others), by Application (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Others), by Administration (Intradermal, Intranasal, Intramuscular, Oral, Others)
• The Global Age-Related Vaccine Adjuvant Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% in the forecast period of 2020-2027.
• The Importance of Adjuvant research in the improvement of the vaccine has increased gradually due to the improper immunogenicity of innovative vaccine antigens.
• The market is expected to reach USD 765.5 Million by 2026, globally. Vaccine Adjuvant market will increase as adjuvants will be required to enhance and extend immune responses while decreasing the amount of antigen necessary in each dose. The slight immunogenicity of new and novel vaccine antigens has increased the significance of adjuvant research in vaccine development. There is a need for the development of safe and non-toxic adjuvants.
• Also, the global market size of Vaccine Adjuvants was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and it is expected that it will grow with a CAGR of 10.16% in the forecast period 2019-2026. Rising of cervical cancer, infectious diseases such as Human Papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, tuberculosis, etc., and other fatal diseases are expected to boost the demand for vaccine adjuvants.
• Pathogen market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.55% from 2019 to 2026 to reach an estimated value of USD 176.2 million by 2026. Pathogen product type is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.
• There are some naturally occurring pathogens that are used as adjuvants to trigger the innate or non-specific immune responses to vaccines.
• These innate immunity system influences adaptive immune system for longer protection against the pathogen. Some pathogenic adjuvants tested include Monophosphoryl Lipid A. It is combined with alum to produce AS04 adjuvant used in human papillomavirus vaccine Cervarix.
Recent vaccine approvals:
• Vaccine Company Year Approval Agency
• Dengue (Dengvaxia) Sanofi 2015 COFEPRIS
• DTPHibHepIPV (Vaxelis) Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi 2016 EMA
• HPV (Gardasil 9) Merck & Co., Inc. 2014 FDA
• HPV (Gardasil) Controlled Temperature Chain Merck & Co., Inc. 2015 EMA
• Meningococcal A (MenAfriVac) 5 µg dose for children under one year Serum Institute of India 2014 WHO
• Meningococcal B (Trumenba) Pfizer 2016 FDA
• Rabies Serum Institute of India 2016 CDSCO
• Seasonal influenza (VaxiGripTetra) Sanofi 2016 Uk
Market Drivers and Restraints
• Initiation of advanced vaccine adjuvant fosters the efficiency in avoidance of fatal diseases such as cancer.
• New initiatives taken up by different organizations are expected to be the essential driver to improve the immunization.
• Increasing prevalence of multiple chronic diseases accentuates the need for vaccination.
• Shortage of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations has the high disease rate but, due to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure, the survival rate is very less.
• The government organizes immunization camp in some regions for specific diseases such as Polio. Also, the advanced types of vaccines for particular immunization towards fatal diseases such as cancer are very costly that limits their uses.
Geographical Analysis
• Millions of people in the underdeveloped countries, such as South Africa, Indonesia, Iraq, and Nigeria are still in a state of poverty. They have no facility to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which limits the penetration of immunization.
• The Eastern-Mediterranean region has the highest prevalence of severe infectious diseases and cancer. Currently, 70% to 80% of the world population does not have sufficient healthcare facilities.
• Lack of government initiatives for betterment of healthcare infrastructure, especially in the remote geographical areas, leads to high-unmet healthcare needs. Whereas North America held the largest market share at XX% in 2018 followed by Europe
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Type
• Pathogen
• Particulate
• Adjuvant Emulsion
• Combination
• Others
Segmentation by Application
• Cancer
• Infectious Diseases
• Others
Segmentation by Administration
• Intradermal
• Intranasal
• Intramuscular
• Oral
• Others
Market Key Players
• Some leading players in Vaccine Adjuvant market are Adjuvance, GSK, Novartis/CSL, Brentagg, Avanti Polar Lipids, Invivogen, SPI Pharma, Novavax, and OZ Biosciences.
Scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the leading companies in Vaccine Adjuvant market are Adjuvance, GSK, Novartis/CSL, Brentagg, Avanti Polar Lipids, Invivogen, SPI Pharma, Novavax, and OZ Biosciences.
