Aerospace Adhesive And Sealants Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Aerospace Adhesive And Sealants Market is segmented By Adhesive Type (Anaerobic, Structural acrylics, Epoxies, yanoacrylates, others), By Sealants Type (Edge fill, Acrylic, Anaerobic, Silicone, Polyurethane, UV curing sealants), By Application Type
• The Global Aerospace adhesive And sealants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026
• Aerospace adhesives are used in vehicle construction as well as maintenance on a wide variety of aerospace parts, including pipes, panels, fixtures, and tools. Companies produce different kinds of adhesives that function to various specifications including hobby planes to space vehicles.
• A sealant is a viscous material that becomes solid upon application, where it creates a block. The sealant block inhibits the penetration of many different elements, such as air, liquid, or fire depending on the nature of the sealant. The sealant is generally used to close gaps.
• The critical advantage of adhesives also has a quieting effect due to their viscoelastic properties. Sound vibrations are dampened as they pass through adhesive bonds.
• NASA low outgassing standards, NSF certifications, have driven the adhesives industry to innovate and reduced environmental impact and product waste.
What’s trending in this market?
• Adhesives are cost, time, and weight efficient and better for the environment. This is the primary driver for global aerospace adhesive and sealants market.
• Ebeam technology advances to become more recognized, as a safe and effective cross-linking and curing option for Adhesive and Sealant, that promotes the use of fewer probably dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in formulations, this technological innovation is driving the market for global aerospace adhesive and sealants market.
Market Outlook
• Adhesive and Sealant Council promotes the use of fewer potentially dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in formulations, which is harmful to the environment, this had been a significant restraint for global aerospace adhesive and sealants market.
• Adhesive bonding technology in composite aircraft, the durability of bonded joints is defined and presented for parameters that may influence bonding quality. This has been a significant restraint for global aerospace adhesive and sealants market.
Market Segmentation
• The Adhesive types include anaerobic, structural acrylics, epoxies, cyanoacrylates, and others. Acrylics resin and epoxies dominate the global aerospace adhesive market compare to other product types as they are used in diverse applications such as bonding magnets into the electric motors and to attach harness clips.
• Sealants type include edge fill, acrylic, anaerobic, silicone, polyurethane, UV curing sealants. The drawback of UV curing sealants is replaced by new technology like Ebeam technology.
Product-based Analysis
By Adhesives Type
• Anaerobic
• Structural acrylics
• Epoxies
• Cyanoacrylates
• Others
By Sealants Type
• Edge fill
• Acrylic
• Anaerobic
• Silicone
• Polyurethane
• UV curing sealants
By Application Type
• Heat seal adhesives
• Laminate adhesives
• Attachment adhesives
• Contact adhesives
• Others
By Industry
• Commercial
• Military
• General aviation
• Satellites
By User Type
• OEM (original equipment manufacturer)
• MRO (maintenance repair and overhaul)
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
