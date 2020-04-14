Abrasives Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Abrasives Market is segmented By Type (Bonded Abrasive, Coated Abrasive, Steel Abrasive, Super Abrasive, Others), By Material (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Drilling, Grinding, Polishing, Cutting, Sharpening, Others), By End-user (Machinery,
• Global Abrasives Market is the emerging market, and it is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.2% during the period (2019-2026).
• Abrasives are used in automotive, electronics, construction, and manufacturing industries to provide a superior polished surface finish during manufacturing.
• Beyond this, they are used to shape materials through grinding and remove surface layers of paint or corrosion, cut hard materials made of steel or concrete, and polishes finished products.
• Furthermore, investments in R&D activities to produce innovative and less hazardous abrasives are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.
Market Outlook
• Abrasives market share covers a wide range variety of materials used on a large scale in various industries such as transportation, metal fabrication, machinery, and electronic equipment.
• One of the fundamental properties an abrasive must possess is hardness and that it must be harder than the material to which is polished, ground or removed. The rapid expansion of automotive production is one of the critical trends increasing market growth.
• The Asia Pacific region is estimated to maintain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period regarding revenue as well as volume, followed by Europe and North America.
• China is the leading domestic market for the production of abrasive materials and abrasive products. Various factors such as electronic equipment support the growth of the Asia-Pacific abrasives market forecast, increasing the production of automobiles, packaging and medical devices especially in emerging economies such as China and India.
• The government norms and regulations on the use of silica abrasives, volatile prices of raw materials in the production of brushes are the significant challenges of the global abrasives market.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• Robust growth of the construction sector worldwide is expected to drive the market and also due to rising environmental concerns, leading automobile manufacturers are manufacturing low-weight automobiles, which are economical, emit low carbon dioxide, and yet provide superior performance.
Product-based Analysis
• Bonded Abrasives are an abrasive material contained within a matrix. Bonded Abrasives are required to be dressed after they are used. Throughout the industry, many developments have been made using new types of abrasive grain and bond developments to increase the performance of the bonded abrasive product.
• Each product is designed to give a specific finish, speed of cutting and stock removal or cutting requirements. Bonded abrasives commanded the leading share of the market in 2016. The segment will continue to dominate the market until 2025.
Market Segmentation
By Type
• Bonded Abrasive
• Coated Abrasive
• Steel Abrasive
• Super Abrasive
• Others
By Material
• Natural
• Synthetic
By Application
• Drilling
• Grinding
• Polishing
• Cutting
• Sharpening
• Others
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
