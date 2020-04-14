3D Printing In Construction Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global 3D Printing In Construction Market is segmented By Printing Material (Concrete, Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, Others), By Printing Technology (Fuel Deposition Modelling, Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Selective laser melting, Others),
• The Global 3D Printed Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• 3D printing is the computer-controlled sequential layering of materials to create three-dimensional shapes.
• It is particularly useful in prototyping and for the manufacture of geometrically complex components. The market for 3D Printing is proliferating in the construction industry owing to its advantages such as new shapes & design possibilities, lower costs, remote location construction, more precise building, and many more.
• However, 3D printed architecture has certain limitations such as expensive initial investment, partially built houses, and rough exterior.
• Material extrusion, powder bonding and wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAC) are the primary technologies used in the construction industry. Material extrusion is also known as concrete printing, contour crafting, and deposition modeling.
• The process differs from the long-established sprayed-concrete method, in that it applies the material precisely and takes a layer-by-layer approach. WAAC method involves the use of an electric arc to melt wire and a robotic welder or drip feeder to construct a metal object drop by drop.
• The process has gained extensive publicity through MX3D's bridge project in Amsterdam. As of now, 3D printing technology is limited a few applications such as buildings, bridges, printed molds, building components, architectural models, and interior designs.
• Growing construction costs, raw material cost and labor costs across the globe will boost the market for construction 3D printing shortly.
• With the help of new technologies in the construction industry, the building process has be-come more convenient, but the overall cost of the architecture is increasing eventually. The above graph shows the price of construction per m2 of land across significant countries. This is where contour crafting comes into picture which helps in reducing the cost of construction by 60% approximately.
• On a large scale, 3D printed architectures would have the potential for minimizing the material costs and labor cost. This could be helpful for emerging countries, where homes could be built for less.
• High capital investment and regulations are the major restraints of 3D printing in construction Market
• The adoption of 3D printing in construction has been hampered by several factors such as regulations on building codes, performance-based standards and wide regional variation in regulations. In many regions, clients are unconvinced about the safety and durability of 3D printed buildings. However, some applications are already developed commercially such as 3D printed moulds, architectural models, and some of the building components.
Scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. 3D Printing in Construc-tion Market is segmented based on the type of printing material into concrete, plastics, metals, ceramics, and others. The market further classified based on the printing technology such as FDM, SLA, SLS, SLM, and Others. In addition, the market is classified by the end user, which includes residential, commercial, industrial and space.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes Apis Cor, Winsun, Contour Crafting Corporation, CAZZA, Belatchew Arkitekter, Skanska, MX3D and many more.
Key market segments covered
Type of Printing Material
• Concrete
• Plastics
• Metals
• Ceramics
• Others
By End User
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Space
By Printing Technology
• Fuel Deposition Modelling (FDM)
• Stereolithography (SLA)
• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
• Selective laser melting (SLM)
• Others
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
