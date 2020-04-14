Nano Fibers Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Nano Fibers Market is segmented By Product Type(Carbon Nanofibers, Composite Nanofibers, Glass Nanofibers, Polymer Nanofibers,CeramicNanofibers,MetallicNanofibers), By Industry Application(Automotive and Aerospace Industry, Textile Industry, Health
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Nano Fibers market is growing at a CAGR of 26 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Nanofibers are fibrous materials with diameters in the Nano dimension scale (50- 1000nm). They are created from various materials like polymers, glass and so on and thus have diverse physical properties and application possibilities.
• Nanofibers are novel for their large surface area to volume ratio, high porosity, mechanical strength, and functionality compared to microfibers. Nanofibers are widely used in tissue engineering, drug delivery, textiles, filtration systems and in the production of optical sensors.
• Electrospinning is the most conversant and commercial method of producing Nanofibers.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/nano-fibers-market
Market Dynamics
• The growth of the biomedical industry, increasing demand for medicines, increasing end-user applications and technological advancements owing to the material’s enhanced properties are some of the salient factors which are responsible for driving the global Nanofibers market.
• Nanofibers are used in tissue engineering, drug delivery, wound dressings as well as in artificial organ components. They are also used in pigments for cosmetics.
• Researchers are developing techniques where nanofibers are eligible in capturing the cancer cells from the bloodstream. According to the World trade statistical review conducted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global medical technology market in 2017 was worth USD 430 billion dollars, and this is growing at an annual rate of 4.2% per year.
• The global spending on biomedical technology research and development in 2017 was about USD 28 billion. Owing to this fact that, the global biomedical market industry is growing at a rapid pace, this serves as a crucial factor in driving the nanofibers market.
• Furthermore, the market outlook of healthcare and biomedical industries provide competitive insights to profess a market size of more than 200 in emerging markets like India alone.
• However, high prices of raw materials and lack of technical knowledge about the manufacturing systems are the key aspects that can hamper the growth of the global Nanofibers market.
Segmentation Analysis
• The Global Nano Fibers market has been segmented by product type, industrial application, and geography.
• Based on the product type, the market is segmented as Carbon Nanofibers, Composite Nanofibers, Metallic Nanofibers, Polymeric Nanofibers, Glass Nanofibers, Ceramic Nanofibers, and others.
• The low cost of natural polymers and demand for polymer-based nanofibers in the Healthcare and textile industry are key drivers of the polymer Nanofibers segment in the global Nanofibers market.
• Polymer-based Nanofibers are used in the manufacturing of vascular grafts, heart valves, surgical masks, and extracorporeal devices. Massive demand for Polymer-based Nanofibers is found in the filtration industry where the use of Nanofibers can achieve high-efficiency filtration.
• According to The American Filtration and Separation Society (AFSS), the global industrial filtration market was worth USD 25 billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 35 billion in 2023.
• Owing to the growth of the Industrial filtration systems and demand for polymer-based Nanofibers from the health care industry, the polymer Nanofibers segment dominates the segment of the global Nanofibers market.
• Based on the end-user application, the market is segmented as the textile industry, automotive and aerospace industries, healthcare and biomedical industry, electronics industry, defense industry, and others.
• The healthcare and the biomedical industry is the dominant segment owing to the increasing global demand for medicines and the growth of the biomedical industry.
• According to a report by Correo Farmaceutico, the global spending on medicines in the year 2010 was USD 887 billion, and this reached USD 1,135 billion in 2017, and this figure is expected to grow to USD 1,400 billion by 2022.
• This increasing demand from the biomedical and pharmaceutical fields drives the healthcare industry to dominate the global nanofibers market.
Geographical Analysis
• The Global Nano Fibers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Rest of the world.
• The North American region is further segmented into the following areas – the US, Canada, and Mexico. Geographically, the US the dominant segment in the North American nanofibers market owing to its rapidly growing biomedical industry.
• According to the US Government’s Department of Commerce, the US is the worldwide leader in the biomedical industry with a market value of USD 156 billion and represented 40% of the global biomedical industry in 2017.
• This high growth rate of the biomedical industry is coupled with high adoption rates for advanced treatment methods where Nanofibers find their potential use in the areas of tissue engineering and enhanced drug delivery. Thus, North America plays a dominant role in driving the global nanofibers market.
Competitive Trends
• The major players in the nanofibers market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to retain their position in the market and also contribute to the growth of their companies.
• For instance, in October 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Co has decided to absorb Nippon synthetic company with an aim to expand the profits and drive further, the growth of associated businesses in the Mitsubishi group.
• Similarly, in August 2018, Teijin Fibers announced its acquisition of Inapal Plasticos SA, a leading automotive composite supplier in Portugal. This acquisition will enhance the expansion of Teijin Fiber’s European automotive business.
• New product launches and expansion of facilities are some other vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.
• For instance, in January 2019, Johns Manville announced the expansion of its facility in Ohio which will allow the company to increase the production of its fiberglass production capacity.
• Moreover, in December 2018, Dupont Transportation and Advanced Polymers (T&AP) announced the expansion of its high-temperature nylon polymerization facility in Germany. This expansion confirms the company’s strong commitment to addressing the needs of the European Market.
The scope of the Report:
• The report covers the factors impacting the nanofibers market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The Global Nano Fibers Market is segmented based on the product type as Carbon Nanofibers, Composite Nanofibers, Metallic Nanofibers, Polymeric Nanofibers, Glass Nanofibers, Ceramic Nanofibers, and others. Based on the industrial application, the market is segmented as Textile Industry, Automotive and Aerospace Industry, Healthcare, Electronics Industry, Defense Industry, and others.
• Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).
• The report profiles the following companies – Toray Industries, Teijin Fibers Ltd, Johns Manville, Dupont, Nanotech Labs Inc, Elmarco, Mitsubishi Chemical Co, Espin Technologies, FibeRio Technology Corporation, and Ahlstrom Corporation.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/nano-fibers-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/nano-fibers-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Nano Fibers market is growing at a CAGR of 26 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Nanofibers are fibrous materials with diameters in the Nano dimension scale (50- 1000nm). They are created from various materials like polymers, glass and so on and thus have diverse physical properties and application possibilities.
• Nanofibers are novel for their large surface area to volume ratio, high porosity, mechanical strength, and functionality compared to microfibers. Nanofibers are widely used in tissue engineering, drug delivery, textiles, filtration systems and in the production of optical sensors.
• Electrospinning is the most conversant and commercial method of producing Nanofibers.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/nano-fibers-market
Market Dynamics
• The growth of the biomedical industry, increasing demand for medicines, increasing end-user applications and technological advancements owing to the material’s enhanced properties are some of the salient factors which are responsible for driving the global Nanofibers market.
• Nanofibers are used in tissue engineering, drug delivery, wound dressings as well as in artificial organ components. They are also used in pigments for cosmetics.
• Researchers are developing techniques where nanofibers are eligible in capturing the cancer cells from the bloodstream. According to the World trade statistical review conducted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global medical technology market in 2017 was worth USD 430 billion dollars, and this is growing at an annual rate of 4.2% per year.
• The global spending on biomedical technology research and development in 2017 was about USD 28 billion. Owing to this fact that, the global biomedical market industry is growing at a rapid pace, this serves as a crucial factor in driving the nanofibers market.
• Furthermore, the market outlook of healthcare and biomedical industries provide competitive insights to profess a market size of more than 200 in emerging markets like India alone.
• However, high prices of raw materials and lack of technical knowledge about the manufacturing systems are the key aspects that can hamper the growth of the global Nanofibers market.
Segmentation Analysis
• The Global Nano Fibers market has been segmented by product type, industrial application, and geography.
• Based on the product type, the market is segmented as Carbon Nanofibers, Composite Nanofibers, Metallic Nanofibers, Polymeric Nanofibers, Glass Nanofibers, Ceramic Nanofibers, and others.
• The low cost of natural polymers and demand for polymer-based nanofibers in the Healthcare and textile industry are key drivers of the polymer Nanofibers segment in the global Nanofibers market.
• Polymer-based Nanofibers are used in the manufacturing of vascular grafts, heart valves, surgical masks, and extracorporeal devices. Massive demand for Polymer-based Nanofibers is found in the filtration industry where the use of Nanofibers can achieve high-efficiency filtration.
• According to The American Filtration and Separation Society (AFSS), the global industrial filtration market was worth USD 25 billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 35 billion in 2023.
• Owing to the growth of the Industrial filtration systems and demand for polymer-based Nanofibers from the health care industry, the polymer Nanofibers segment dominates the segment of the global Nanofibers market.
• Based on the end-user application, the market is segmented as the textile industry, automotive and aerospace industries, healthcare and biomedical industry, electronics industry, defense industry, and others.
• The healthcare and the biomedical industry is the dominant segment owing to the increasing global demand for medicines and the growth of the biomedical industry.
• According to a report by Correo Farmaceutico, the global spending on medicines in the year 2010 was USD 887 billion, and this reached USD 1,135 billion in 2017, and this figure is expected to grow to USD 1,400 billion by 2022.
• This increasing demand from the biomedical and pharmaceutical fields drives the healthcare industry to dominate the global nanofibers market.
Geographical Analysis
• The Global Nano Fibers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Rest of the world.
• The North American region is further segmented into the following areas – the US, Canada, and Mexico. Geographically, the US the dominant segment in the North American nanofibers market owing to its rapidly growing biomedical industry.
• According to the US Government’s Department of Commerce, the US is the worldwide leader in the biomedical industry with a market value of USD 156 billion and represented 40% of the global biomedical industry in 2017.
• This high growth rate of the biomedical industry is coupled with high adoption rates for advanced treatment methods where Nanofibers find their potential use in the areas of tissue engineering and enhanced drug delivery. Thus, North America plays a dominant role in driving the global nanofibers market.
Competitive Trends
• The major players in the nanofibers market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to retain their position in the market and also contribute to the growth of their companies.
• For instance, in October 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Co has decided to absorb Nippon synthetic company with an aim to expand the profits and drive further, the growth of associated businesses in the Mitsubishi group.
• Similarly, in August 2018, Teijin Fibers announced its acquisition of Inapal Plasticos SA, a leading automotive composite supplier in Portugal. This acquisition will enhance the expansion of Teijin Fiber’s European automotive business.
• New product launches and expansion of facilities are some other vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.
• For instance, in January 2019, Johns Manville announced the expansion of its facility in Ohio which will allow the company to increase the production of its fiberglass production capacity.
• Moreover, in December 2018, Dupont Transportation and Advanced Polymers (T&AP) announced the expansion of its high-temperature nylon polymerization facility in Germany. This expansion confirms the company’s strong commitment to addressing the needs of the European Market.
The scope of the Report:
• The report covers the factors impacting the nanofibers market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The Global Nano Fibers Market is segmented based on the product type as Carbon Nanofibers, Composite Nanofibers, Metallic Nanofibers, Polymeric Nanofibers, Glass Nanofibers, Ceramic Nanofibers, and others. Based on the industrial application, the market is segmented as Textile Industry, Automotive and Aerospace Industry, Healthcare, Electronics Industry, Defense Industry, and others.
• Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).
• The report profiles the following companies – Toray Industries, Teijin Fibers Ltd, Johns Manville, Dupont, Nanotech Labs Inc, Elmarco, Mitsubishi Chemical Co, Espin Technologies, FibeRio Technology Corporation, and Ahlstrom Corporation.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/nano-fibers-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/nano-fibers-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.