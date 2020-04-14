Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Market is segmented By Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Rodenticides, Others), By Techniques (Physical methods, Physicochemical Methods, Chemical Methods), By Application-based Analysis (Agricultural purposes, Coatings,
Market Overview
• The global microencapsulated pesticides market is projected to rise at an impressive CAGR of over 4 % to reach the market value of USD YY million by 2026.
• The name microencapsulation usually refers to a size ranging between 1 µm and 1 mm. Microencapsulated pesticides are insecticides where a protective polymer encapsulates the active pesticide ingredient.
• The polymer coatings may be starch, plastic or another type of material. Microencapsulated pesticides are usually combined with water and applied as a spray just like any other pesticides.
• After spraying, the protective polymer coating of the microencapsulated pesticide breaks and the capsule has an active ingredient that would be released.
• In some situations, the encapsulation process can provide a timer for slow release of the active ingredient. This helps in the regular publication of the pesticide. It also avoids excess wastage of pesticide.
Market Drivers & Restraints
• The advantageous features of Microencapsulated Pesticides such as they are also safer compared to other chemicals designed for pest control, reduced odor, delayed/slow release of the active ingredient prolongs its effectiveness, the pesticide volatilizes more slowly and there will less wastage of pesticide all these are the factors that boost the global microencapsulated pesticides market.
• Also, Pesticide microcapsule systems can be designed to reduce mammalian toxicity and extend activity; reduce evaporative losses; reduce phytotoxicity; protect pesticides from environmental degradation; reduce leaching; reduce pesticide levels in the environment.
• For instance, in March 2017, according to the United Kingdom’s of Environmental stated that an average of 200,000 people dies from the toxic exposure of pesticides every year.
• Moreover, microencapsulated pesticide formulations have been rapidly increasing in popularity in the pest control industry over the years and for a good reason.
• Pest control professionals like the excellent knockdown microencapsulated products deliver to pests. Additionally, services by many governments & regulatory associations such as the United States Department of Agriculture, the US Environmental Protection Agency and others are the primary factor that drives the market.
• Few uncertainties are hampering the growth of the market by the usage of Micro-encapsulated Pesticides such as the release of the microencapsulated materials from pesticide sometimes depends on weather conditions.
• Under certain circumstances, the microencapsulated materials may release ingredients more slowly than expected. This could release residues of active ingredient in treated areas beyond normal restricted-entry or harvest intervals with the potential to injure fieldworkers.
• Theses microencapsulated materials are also harmful to bees and other insects. Scavenging bees may carry microencapsulated materials back to their comb because they look like pollen grains and when the capsules break, they release the pesticide, poisoning these little insects. For instance, since 2008 in the city of Lyon, France has been pesticide free in all of its 300 parks and gardens choosing use of natural management techniques to protect the bees and other insects.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the application microencapsulated pesticide is segmented into various sectors like agriculture, textiles, and others. One of the most critical forms of microencapsulated products is in agriculture mainly in the area of crop protection. Further, encapsulation protects the insect’s pheromone from oxidation and light during storage and release.
• Controlled release of pesticides through microencapsulation improves the efficiency. It is a suitable approach for reducing environmental and health risks and issues regarding Maximum Residue Levels in exported agricultural products. Using these pesticides, we can reduce the soil infertility by targeting on pests which can boost the market growth.
• Additionally, increasing adoption of the product, rise in Research and Development activities, favorable government schemes towards pest management practices, and increasing awareness about the benefits of microencapsulated pesticides and these factors drive the market. Increase in the trend of lawns and gardens is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.
• Based on the type, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been segmented into insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and rodenticides. Insecticide is a prominent segment of the worldwide market. Insecticides are used in different activities like gels, sprays, or as baits. They are beneficial in forestry, agriculture and public health fields.
• The insecticides share estimated to expand at an impressive rate in the forecast period. For instance, according to the Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS) 188.66 million Americans used insecticides in 2018 and it is projected to increase to 193.57 million by 2020.
Geographical Share
• Global microencapsulated pesticides market is segmented by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.
• Europe occupies the significant share in the Microencapsulated Pesticides market. In the forecast period, the Microencapsulated Pesticides market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX%.
• Increase in favorable government initiatives for integrated pest management practices and rise in awareness about benefits of microencapsulated pesticides in the region is anticipated to drive the demand for these pesticides in Europe soon. Concerning consumption, North America and the Asia Pacific follow Europe.
Competitive Trends
• Prominent players in the global microencapsulated pesticides market are Syngenta, BASF, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, and Monsanto, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., and FMC Corporation, ECOSAFE Natural Products Inc. (Canada), Bota-noCap (Israel), Reed Pacific Pty Limited, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, GAT Microencapsulation, Belchim Crop Protection. Product launches, partnerships, and expansions are some of the strategies adopted by players to increase their market share. For instance, in January 2019, FMC Corporation got approval for Lucento Fungicide from Environmental Protection Agency.
• In December 2016, Belgian company Belchim Crop Protection acquired the Ameri-can agrochemical company Engages Agro USA, LLC.
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
