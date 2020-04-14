Medical Holography Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Medical Holography Market is segmented By Product Type(Holographic Displays, Holographic Microscopes, Holographic Prints, Holographic Software, and others), By Application( Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research), By End User(Hospi
• Global Medical Holography Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 33% By 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Holography is a technique of creating an exact visual representation of an object in 3 dimensions using light as a source to record it.
• Medical holograms provide a substantial performance improvement over conventional methods of understanding human anatomy as 2D images from CT scanners, MRI scanners, radiography, and other imaging devices do not allow enough accuracy and precision in diagnosis and description of the patient’s anatomy.
• The holographic representation of the patient’s data in a 3D image enables healthcare professionals to identify problems associated with complex organs such as the brain or heart, where abnormalities might be subtle.
• It is easier to understand complex medical information and also provides various benefits such as an easy way to create and view 3D anatomical models and easy communication of complex data with collaborative viewing.
• Moreover, the successful implementation of holographic imaging techniques in various fields such as dentistry, urology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology proves the emergence of medical holography as a powerful tool in the field of medicine.
Market Dynamics
• A significant driver of the global medical holography market is the rising number of research and development activities conducted by prominent biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies.
• Moreover, growing clinical application of holography in cardiac electrophysiology, orthopedics, radiological & surgical procedures, and dentistry is working in favor of the market. With the growing disease burden and clinical urgency for efficient screening technologies, an increase in R&D efforts is anticipated to provide the medical holography market with lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.
• Emerging technological innovations, such as the inclusion of advanced pico-like projectors and miniaturized light emitting diodes to deliver high clarity holographic images trigger the demand for holography particularly in the case of their performance when compared to traditional imaging methods.
Segmentation Analysis
• Regarding product type, the market has been divided into a holographic display, holography microscope, holographic prints, and holography software.
• The holographic displays segment holds the largest share of the market, owing to the high penetration of these products in medical holography with its extensive use displaying final holographic images.
• Technological developments and advancements in the holographic display such as incorporation of piston-based, laser, and electro-holographic displays are expected to boost the usage of these products by the researchers and physicians in biomedical research and for educational purposes.
• Based on application, the medical holography market has been segregated into medical imaging, medical education, and biomedical research.
• Biomedical research is the dominant share owing it to the increasing utilization of holography technique due to the vast array of applications of medical holography in research. This segment is projected to show steady growth with the increasing technological integration in the healthcare space.
• As medical holography are used to develop three-dimensional holograms of various cells, tissues, and organs, they are helpful in viewing complex organs from multiple angles and can make the studying the effect of various drugs on different organs of patient’s body possible.
Geography Analysis
• North America holds a remarkable portion of the medical holography market. It can be attributed to the broad base of the patient population and the presence of significant medical devices companies in these regions.
• Also, the extensive research activities are undertaken by a majority of prominent players in the area and rise in acceptance of holographic teaching tools in the region influence the overall market positively. North America and Europe regions are fastest growing regions due to increased adoption and better accessibility of medical holography technology.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth owing it to increasing research initiatives, government initiatives concerning funds in the medical sector, rising disposable income, and high physician awareness levels regarding benefits of these products in diagnostic and interventional procedures.
Competitive Trends
• In September 2017, Zebra Imaging Inc., the world leader in 3D Holographic Printing, finalized the sale of their 3D Holographic Imagers and print business to HoloTech Switzerland Ag. Zebra Imaging’s digital holographic print technology creates realistic, three-dimensional experiences unlike any other.
• In October 2017, EchoPixel raised 8.5M to support commercialization of 3D medical visualization platform. They used the funding to support the commercialization of True 3D, their interactive virtual reality software that helps improve diagnoses and surgical planning for better patient care as well as expand its commercial, R&D and regulatory efforts.
• In May 2016, Holoxica Limited launched the world’s first full 3D image digital hologram of human brain fiber pathways and first ever holographic 3D digital Human Anatomy Atlas prototype.
• The new brain path imaging helps neurosurgeons and clinicians to diagnose and treat a wide range of neurological conditions, such as stroke, motor neuron disease (MND), Alzheimer’s, and cancer. It provides a detailed perspective of complex anatomical structures to medical schools and research centers.
• In June 2016, the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University partnered with Microsoft to use its HoloLens technology for constructing a Health Education Campus. It is designed to support collaborative learning among various health disciplines and allows medical students to train on a hologram instead of a cadaver. The campus is set to start running by the fall semester of 2019.
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
