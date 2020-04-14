Medical Adhesives Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Medica adhesives Market is segmented by material type (AcrylicAdhesive, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, and Others), By Technology(Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt and Others), By Application (Dental, Medical Device & Equipment and Others),
• The Global Medical Adhesives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Medical adhesives are used for surgical procedures and bonding of medical appliances and are used for the fabrication of an extensive range of medical instruments.
• These medical appliances are either disposable or can be used several times. Some medical adhesives are ideal for fixing an extensive range of substrate surfaces including plastics, metals, and rubbers, whereas others are suitable for skin applications.
• Medical adhesives, which are used for fixing medical appliances can be classified as structural, nonstructural, and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Structural adhesives are used in bonding medical appliances and are replacing the nails and screws that were traditionally used in medical devices.
• Non-structural adhesives are attached physically to the medical appliances and solidify on cooling but do not act chemically. Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) are thin and flexible tapes with single or double-sided coatings and are used to apply pressure to medical devices and wounds.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing opportunities for biodegradable and biocompatible adhesives is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global medical adhesives market.
• Biodegradable and biocompatible adhesives find extensive usage in biomedical, pharmaceutical, and other industries, which are manufactured using polylactide, polyglycolide, and polycaprolactone.
• Naturally-derived hydrogels are recently developed, with advanced medical adhesives that are mainly used in surgical procedures. These hydrogels are biocompatible, antibacterial, fast curing and elastic adhesives, which are proficient in enclosing cells and providing the required adhesion strength to the tissues in the body.
• The market for biodegradable and biocompatible adhesives in APAC is increasing owing to product innovation and development.
• For instance, in June 2017, Okayama University researchers have discovered a new type of biocompatible adhesive material made of hydroxyapatite that can glue together synthetic hydrogels and soft tissues.
• The increasing price of adhesives is one of the significant restraints to the global medical adhesives market
• In March 2018, H.B. Fuller has increased cost for all adhesives product categories. The increase will be between 5% and 12%.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global medical adhesives are segmented on material type, which includes acrylic adhesive, polyurethane, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, silicone, and others. The acrylic adhesive has shown significant growth due to an increase in the launch of a new product.
• In January 2018, Vancive has introduced a number of new acrylic adhesive coated films and nonwovens designed for a variety of medical applications, including surgical incise films, wound care, intravenous (IV) securement, wearable devices, and ostomy flanges, which include MED 5023, MED 5077A, MED 5400, and MED 5599A.
• In May 2015, Toyochem Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Toyo Ink Group, has introduced the Oribain EXK14-346 series of water-based acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) for use in medical applications.
Geography Analysis
• North America was dominating the medical adhesives market in 2018, and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, due to the presence of prominent medical adhesive manufacturing companies such as 3M, H.B. Fuller, Baxter International, Avery Dennison, and Ashland in this region.
• The increase in the launch of new product and regulatory approval in this region is driving the global medical adhesives market.
• In May 2017, Ashland introduced a new solvent-based pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA). Arouet PS-5333 is a high-solids PSA for demanding graphics and medical applications.
• In December 2017, Chemence Medical, Inc., a manufacturer, and distributor of adhesive-based medical devices have received Food and Drug Administration clearance from marketing and sell Exofin Fusion, a new skin closure system for medium to large wounds.
• In February 2016, Chemence Medical, Inc., have received Food and Drug Administration clearance from marketing and sell Exofin, a new topical skin adhesive for wound closure.
• The strategic agreement between companies is one of the critical factors driving the North America medical adhesives market.
• In October 2016, H.B. Fuller Company acquired Cyberbond, L.L.C., a global provider of industrial adhesives for the electronics, medical, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets.
Competitive Trends
• The increase in product launch is one of the critical factors driving the global medical adhesives market.
• In March 2018, Henkel Corp. introduced Loctite AA3951 and Loctite AA3953, its two new high-elongation, high-flexibility, LED-curable adhesives specifically designed for use on flexible medical devices made of TPE and TPU.
• In January 2019, Avantor has introduced its NuSil brand biocompatible silicone adhesives and other technologies in the U.S. The advanced silicone solutions help medical device manufacturers increase throughput and improve device performance.
• In September 2016, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Vancive Medical Technologies, an Avery Dennison business, have introduced a line of transparent vascular dressings with chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) antimicrobial preservative that is designed to enhance patient care and be comfortable for clinicians to apply and remove.
• In February 2016, Dow Corning expanded its silicone skin adhesives portfolio for medical device applications. The new Dow Corning MG-2XXX Series provides strong, conformable adherence of medical devices over extended wear periods without irritating or sensitizing the skin.
