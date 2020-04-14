Manufacturing Execution Systems Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market is segmented By Product Type (Resource allocation, Inventory management, Process control, and optimization, Performance analysis, Quality analysis, Others), By Application Type (Discrete Industry, Process Indu
• Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Expected to Reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) are automated frameworks used in manufacturing to track and report the flow of raw materials to finished goods.
• MES provides information that helps decision-makers understand how current conditions in the plant can be optimized to improve production output. MES is a real-time process that enables the control of multiple elements of the production process.
Industry Outlook
• Increasing industrial automation, demand for productivity, managing challenges in the manufacturing process, complying with quality control policies and growing application of cloud services are some of the salient factors responsible for the growth of the global manufacturing execution systems market.
• Changes in monetary and social conditions set apart by a significant increase in manufacturing indicate the growing rate of industrialization among the countries of the world.
• According to the International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics 2018 released by United Nations Industrial Development Organizations (UNIDO), the world manufacturing value added (MVA) rose by 3.5% in 2017, the highest rate in the last seven years. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), over 1.8 million industrial robots were in operation globally at the end of 2016 pacing up the industrial automation growth rate.
• The automation adoption rate in the manufacturing industry increased by an annual global average of 12% between 2011 and 2016.
• The increased growth rate of industrial automation in many countries of the world is one of the principal factors contributing to the growth of the global manufacturing execution systems market.
• However, the complex linkage of technology, high initial costs and long installation periods are the critical aspects may hinder the global manufacturing execution systems market.
• Manufacturing Execution Systems are integrated with Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) to optimize production costs and resources, improve productivity and meet the standards of quality.
• The conventional model is now being replaced with numerous MES systems harmoniously linked together. Integrating all these components into one single entity is posing a significant challenge for most of the manufacturers adopting manufacturing execution systems solutions (MES) and might impede the growth of this market.
Segmentation Analysis
• The Global manufacturing execution systems market has been segmented by type of product, application, and geography.
• Based on the industrial application, the market is segmented as Discrete Industry and Process Industry. The discrete industry segmented is further divided into the following areas as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, paper, and pulp and others.
• The oil and gas industry is expected to drive the global manufacturing execution systems market at a higher rate owing to the increasing demand for automation in the oil and gas industry and the high global production of oil and gas.
• According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global oil demand in 2018 is 6.9mb/d and is expected to reach 104.7mb/d by 2023 rising at an average annual rate of 1.2mb/d. According to the Global energy statistical yearbook, global oil production in 2005 was about 88721 thousand barrels per day and reached 92649 thousand barrels in 2017 with a 0.7% annual growth rate.
• Automation and Instrumentation services in Digital oilfields include Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) smart good sensors, wireless sensors, distributed control systems and other components which are widely used to monitor industrial operations and real-time process data.
• These components are crucial for driving the market, and the oil and gas industry is expected to dominate the global manufacturing execution (MES) market in the future.
Regional Share
• The Global Manufacturing Execution Systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia – Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).
• North American region is the primary driving region for the global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market owing to the increasing industrial production and high adoption rates of cloud services in the US and Canada regions.
• According to the Federal Reserve of the US, the total industrial output in December 2018 moved up at an annual rate of 4% compared to December 2017, and the manufacturing output increased by 1.1%.
• Moreover, according to the 2018 global BSA cloud computing scorecard, the global report to rank counties preparedness for the adoption of cloud services, the US and Canada score 82.0 and 80.0 on a scale of 100 standing at second and seventh positions respectively compared to first and fourth positions in 2017.
• Leading cloud service providers like Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure Google cloud platform, and IBM cloud operate from the US and contribute significantly to the growth of cloud services in the North American region. Owing to these factors, the North American region is expected to remain as the dominant region in the global manufacturing execution market.
Competitive Trends
• The major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to improve their market competitiveness.
• For instance, in January 2019, Dassault systems completed the acquisition of IQMS, a manufacturing ERP software company. With this acquisition, Dassault systems aim to expand its business platform to small and midsized manufacturing companies seeking to transform their business digitally.
• Similarly, in April 2018, Schneider Electric has announced the completion of the combination of AVEVA and the Schneider Electric Industrial Software business.
• This combination will enhance the Schneider’s reach in engineering and industrial software with scale and reference in manufacturing operations and optimization areas.
• New product launches and expansion of facilities are some other essential strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.
• For example, in October 2018, Honeywell International launched a new wireless pressure sensor best suited for specific process automated solutions.
• The wireless sensor makes it easier and less costly to get data from plant processes. Similarly, in March 2018, Eyelit Inc launched the new IP Shield module the latest release of its new MES suite. This new IP Shield module helps companies control access to confidential information across manufacturing processes.
The scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• Based on the product type, the market is segmented as – Resource allocation, inventory management, process control and optimization, performance analysis, quality analysis, and others.
• Based on the application, the market is segmented as – Discrete Industry and Process Industry. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into the following regions – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe
• and the Rest of the World.
• The report profiles the following companies – Dassault Systems, Emerson Electric, Eyelit Inc, Schneider Electric SA, SAP, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, General Electric, Honeywell Automation, Werum Software and Solutions, and ABB.
