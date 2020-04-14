Ion-exchange resins Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Ion-exchange resins Market is segmented by Type (Cationic resins, Anionic resins and Others), by Application (Power, Water Treatment, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle E
• The Global Ion-exchange resins Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7 % during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.
• Ion exchange is a reversible chemical reaction where dissolved ions are removed from the solution and replaced with other atoms of the same or similar electrical charge
• Ion Exchange resin is not a chemical reactant in and of itself. Ion Exchange resin is instead a physical medium that facilitates ion exchange reactions. The gum itself is composed of organic polymers that form a network of hydrocarbons.
• Throughout the polymer matrix are ion exchange sites, where so-called “functional groups” of either positively-charged ions (cations) or negatively-charged ions (anions) are affixed to the polymer network. These functional groups readily attractions of an opposing charge.
Market Dynamics
• Ion-exchange resins are used in wide variety of Industries for Water purification, Production of high-purity water. Increasing Industrialization is fuelling the demand for water treatment which requires ion-exchange resins.
• Water contamination is an important issue globally, and new drinking water quality regulations have been introduced for contaminants such as disinfectant by-products, arsenic, nitrate, perchlorate, and uranium. Specialized Ion-exchange resins are crucial for the removal of these harmful substances.
• In industrial and domestic applications, ion-exchange resins are used for the removal of calcium, magnesium, iron, and manganese salts from water, for purification of sugar, and the concentration of valuable elements, such as gold, silver, and uranium from mineral ores.
• In chemical analysis, ion-exchange resins are used for the separation or concentration of ionic substances, and in chemical synthesis, some ion-exchange resins have been used as effective catalysts, notably in esterification and hydrolysis reactions. They are also used for the separation of trace amounts of metals.
• Increasing popularity of Reverse osmosis which is another primary process for purification remains a challenge for the Ion-exchange resins market.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global Ion-exchange resins market is segmented by type and application. By Type, the market is segmented into Cationic resins, Anionic resins, and others such as chelating resins.
• Cationic resins segment consists of strong and weak acid cationic acid resins whereas anion-ic resins include weak and robust base anionic resins.
• The cationic segment accounted for the most significant share of the market because Strong acid cation (SAC) exchange resins are among the most widely used resins. Strong acid cation (SAC) exchange resins are used for softening applications, as they are effective at complete removal of hardness ions such as magnesium (Mg+) or calcium (Ca2+). Weak acid cation (WAC) exchange resins are used for demineralization and dealkalization applications. The anionic resins segment had the second largest market share.
• Anionic resins are used for used for demineralization, dealkalization, and desilication, as well as removal of total organic carbon (TOC) or other organics. Other segment includes absorbent resin, and chelating resins which are a type of specialty resins are gaining tremendous traction. Chelating resins are used for selective removal of certain metals and other substances. Others segment of the Ion-exchange resins Market is expected to grow at the fastest rate.
• By application, Ion-exchange resins Market is segmented into Power, Water Treatment, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Others. Power and Water Treatment industry are the biggest consumers of Ion-exchange resins. Ion exchange resins provide a cost-effective and efficient method for creating and maintaining a continual supply of ultra-pure water which is an essential component of the power generation industry.
• Power segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Ion-exchange resins are used in Industrial Water Treatment system to operate the plant at peak efficiency and maximum cost-effectiveness. Industrialization and water scarcity are fuelling the demand for water treatment.
• Water Treatment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. In the chemical industry, they are used as a catalyst, for separation of metals, brine purification or decalcification, and for the production and purification of chemical compounds ion-exchange resins are used in Pharmaceutical industry due to their versatile properties as drug delivery vehicles. Among other application, they are also used in Food & beverage industry and metal industry.
Geographical Analysis
• By region, Global Ion-exchange resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world.
• Asia-pacific region accounted for a significant share of the market due to massive industrial activity in the area. Increasing industrialization in the region is also leading to need for wastewater treatment.
• Demand for ion-exchange resins is expected to grow significantly in the Asia-pacific region due to the High need for wastewater treatment in China due to severe contamination issues. North America accounted for the second largest share of the market due to stringent regulations regarding water treatment.
Competitive Landscape
• Some of the major players in the Global Ion-exchange resins Market are Lanxess, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Thermax Global, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Purolite, Eichrom Technologies, Finex, Novasep, Samyang, and ResinTech Inc.
• The companies operating in Ion-exchange resins market are expanding their production capacity to meet the demand of the market.
• In Nov 2018, Lanxess AG announced, it is investing in its ion exchange resin production facility at the Leverkusen, Germany. The company is optimizing its process technology and operating efficiency for a seven-figure-euro amount. The project is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2019.
