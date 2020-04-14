Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Land Survey Equipment Market
Land Survey Equipment Market by Product (Gnss Systems, Total Stations & Theodolites, 3D Laser Scanners, UAVS), Industry (Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Agriculture), Application, Software, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2020 ) The Land Survey Equipment market is projected to grow from USD 5.42 billion in 2016 to USD 8.70 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. This report covers the forecast of the Land Survey Equipment market and its dynamics over the next five years, while also recognizing the application gaps and recent developments in the Land Survey Equipment market, along with the identification of high potential countries. Advancement in in networking for GNSS application of land survey equipment, benefits of electronics devices on conducting land surveys are the major factor that is expected to drive the Land Survey Equipment market in the coming years.
The construction software segment of the land survey equipment market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on software, the construction software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the software segment are the growing demand for the AUTOCAD Building Model with 2D and 3D applications. Key players in this market have been focusing on developing advanced software models to enhance the productivity and accuracy of the construction software. This is expected to fuel the growth of the construction software segment during the forecast period.
The commercial end user segment of the land survey equipment market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the commercial segment of the land survey equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With various technological advancements, such as the introduction of the GNSS technology for surveying and the adoption of land survey equipment for commercial purposes such as construction, mining, and agriculture, are likely to contribute to the growth of the global land survey equipment market.
The land survey equipment market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
The land survey equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Rapid urbanization in Mainland China and the growth in China’s real estate and construction market are driving the land survey equipment market in the region.
The land survey equipment market ecosystem comprises manufacturers such as Trimble (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Topcon (Japan), Meggitt PLC (UK), Hi-Target (China), CHC-Navigation (China), Suzhou FOIF (China), Stonex (Italy), etc.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
