Early impacts of COVID-19 on Compound Management Market – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Compound Management Market by Product & Outsourcing Services (Instruments (Automated Storage, Decapper), Software), Sample (Chemical Compounds, Biological Samples), End User (Biopharma Companies, Biobank, Pharma Companies, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2023
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on Compound Management Market . We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Compound Management Market , including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Compound Management Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
According to the new market research report "Compound Management Market by Product & Outsourcing Services (Instruments (Automated Storage, Decapper), Software), Sample (Chemical Compounds, Biological Samples), End User (Biopharma Companies, Biobank, Pharma Companies, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2023", , published by MarketsandMarkets™,The market is projected to reach USD 424.5 million in 2023 from USD 215.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.
“By sample type, the chemical compounds segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”
The rising drug discovery activity is leading to an increased demand for compounds, which is positively affecting market growth.
“By product & service, the outsourcing services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”
The outsourcing services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is due to the shift in trend towards outsourcing compound management to third-party service providers. These companies are experts in compound management and provide various services to pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and CROs with regard to their compound storage needs, and are reasonably priced.
“By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment to account for the largest share in the compound/sample management products market.”
The rising drug discovery activity, coupled with increasing pharmaceutical companies, is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.
“North America to account for the largest share of the compound management market during the forecast period.”
The large share of North America is attributed to the presence of the large pharmaceutical and biopharma industry. As a result, several companies in North America are engaged in drug discovery activities, which require the maintenance of substantial chemical libraries. Moreover, to maintain the productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharma and biopharma companies have started building compound management facilities or contracting external service providers.
Prominent players in the Compound Management market are Brooks Automation (US), Hamilton Company (US), TTP Group (US), Labcyte (US), Biosero (US), and Tecan (Switzerland) Evotec (Germany), Wuxi AppTec (China), Icagen (US), TCG Lifescience (India), and Frontier Scientific (US)
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
