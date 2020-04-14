Dental Surgical Instruments Market worth 5.96 Billion USD by 2023
Dental Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments, Laser, Dental Handpiece, Ultrasonic Instruments, Consumables), Therapeutic Area (Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics), Patient Care Setting (Clinic, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2020 ) The dental surgical instruments market is expected to reach USD 5.96 Billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 4.48 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9%. Factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing number of dental practitioners and dental clinics, and growing dental expenditure are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Handheld instruments to account for the largest share of the dental surgical instruments market in 2018
On the basis of instrument type, the dental surgical instruments market is broadly segmented into handheld instruments, handpieces, lasers, electrosurgical systems, and ultrasonic instruments. In 2018 the handheld instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for these instruments for performing various types of dental surgical procedures and increasing number of dental practitioners & dental clinics.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=265062686
By therapeutic area, restorative dentistry to account for the largest share of this market in 2018
On the basis of therapeutic area, the dental surgical instruments market is segmented into restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and other therapeutic areas. In 2018, the restorative dentistry segment is projected to hold the largest share of this market. The increase in the prevalence of dental diseases (dental caries and edentulism), rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, the adoption of dental implants, growing dental tourism, and increasing dental expenditure drive the demand for restorative dentistry.
In 2018, the clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market
Based on type of patient care setting, this market is segmented into clinics and hospitals. The clinics segment is projected to dominate the dental surgical instruments market in 2018 The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and growth in the target patient population.
Europe to dominate the market in 2018
In 2018, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the dental surgical instruments market followed by North America. The largest share of the European region is mainly attributed to the increase in the incidence of dental problems associated with aging population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and rising adoption of dental cosmetic treatments.
The key players in the global dental surgical instruments market are DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Holding AG (Switzerland), Brasseler USA, A-dec, Inc. (US), Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, LLC (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), NAKANISHI Inc. (Japan), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd. (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), AMD Lasers (US), and CAO Group, Inc. (US).
Handheld instruments to account for the largest share of the dental surgical instruments market in 2018
On the basis of instrument type, the dental surgical instruments market is broadly segmented into handheld instruments, handpieces, lasers, electrosurgical systems, and ultrasonic instruments. In 2018 the handheld instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for these instruments for performing various types of dental surgical procedures and increasing number of dental practitioners & dental clinics.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=265062686
By therapeutic area, restorative dentistry to account for the largest share of this market in 2018
On the basis of therapeutic area, the dental surgical instruments market is segmented into restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and other therapeutic areas. In 2018, the restorative dentistry segment is projected to hold the largest share of this market. The increase in the prevalence of dental diseases (dental caries and edentulism), rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, the adoption of dental implants, growing dental tourism, and increasing dental expenditure drive the demand for restorative dentistry.
In 2018, the clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market
Based on type of patient care setting, this market is segmented into clinics and hospitals. The clinics segment is projected to dominate the dental surgical instruments market in 2018 The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and growth in the target patient population.
Europe to dominate the market in 2018
In 2018, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the dental surgical instruments market followed by North America. The largest share of the European region is mainly attributed to the increase in the incidence of dental problems associated with aging population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and rising adoption of dental cosmetic treatments.
The key players in the global dental surgical instruments market are DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Holding AG (Switzerland), Brasseler USA, A-dec, Inc. (US), Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, LLC (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), NAKANISHI Inc. (Japan), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd. (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), AMD Lasers (US), and CAO Group, Inc. (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.