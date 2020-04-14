Impact of COVID-19 on Heat Meter Market
Heat Meter Market by Type (Mechanical (Multi-Jet, Turbine), Static (Electromagnetic, Ultrasonic)), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), End-User (Residential, Commercial & Public, Industrial) Region
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2020 ) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Heat Meter Market We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Heat Meter Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Heat Meter Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Heat Meter Market:
@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=87058049
The report "Heat Meter Market by Type (Mechanical (Multi-Jet, Turbine), Static (Electromagnetic, Ultrasonic)), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), End-User (Residential, Commercial & Public, Industrial) Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The global heat meter market is projected to reach USD 1,218.9 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 849.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.50%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing mandatory legislative requirement to install heat meters for accurate measurement of heat consumption.
Browse 63 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 119 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Heat Meter Market - Global Forecast to 2023"
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87058049
The residential segment is expected to hold the largest share of heat meter market, by type, during the forecast period.
The residential segment is estimated to dominate the heat meter market in 2018 and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Increase in the number of residential dwellings across the globe year on year has made a positive impact on heat meter market during the forecast period. Residential spaces connected to district heating and cooling networks necessarily require heat meters as it is by far the best practice for generating energy bills based on consumption.
The wireless connection segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the heat meter market, by connectivity, during the forecast period.
The wireless connection segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the advancement in technologies, lower cost of installation and maintenance, higher reliability, and ease of use. Europe region is expected to witness a high growth in wireless connection segment during the forecast period because of the increased spending in connectivity technologies infrastructure.
Asia Pacific: The leading market for heat meter
In this report, the heat meter market has been analyzed with respect to four regions, namely, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global heat meter market in 2018 owing to the growth in district heating infrastructure, construction activities, rise in population, and climatic change. The demand for heat meters in Asia Pacific is growing, with about 5.5 million installations in China in 2017.
Sample Copy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=87058049
To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the heat meter market. Some of the key players Kamstrup (Denmark), Danfoss (Denmark), Siemens (Germany), Diehl (Germany). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their shares in the heat meter market.
