Early impacts of COVID 19 on Small Satellite Services Market
Small Satellite Services Market by Platform (CubeSat, Nanosatellite, Microsatellite, Minisatellite), Vertical (Government & Military, Non-Profit Organizations, Commercial), Application (Remote Sensing, Communication), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 08, 2020 ) We salute industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this economic pandemic; they are working day and night to help companies take rapid-decisions by finding:
• Covid Impact on Small Satellite Services Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of Small Satellite Service Market due to cascaded impact of Covid 19 on Extended Ecosystem.
• How top 50 companies in Small Satellite Services Market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here.
• Outside-in view of top 50 companies’ client and client's clients shifting short-term priorities.
Speak to Our Analyst to analyse how COVID-19 is impacting your clients and your client’s clients. (CTA)
According to the new research report "Small Satellite Services Market by Platform (CubeSat, Nanosatellite, Microsatellite, Minisatellite), Vertical (Government & Military, Non-Profit Organizations, Commercial), Application (Remote Sensing, Communication), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The small satellite services market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 14.88 Billion in 2017 to USD 53.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.03% during the forecast period. Key factors, such as increasing demand for earth observation and satellite broadband services, and satellite miniaturization technology are expected to fuel the growth of the small satellite services market.
Based on platform, the minisatellite (101-500kg) segment is expected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period
Based on platform, the minisatellite (101–500 kg) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the small satellite services market in 2017 due to the increasing demand for services, such as remote sensing, disaster management, military intelligence, telecommunications, and other academic services globally.
Based on vertical, the commercial segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period
Based on vertical, the commercial segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period. Small satellites have computational and communication capabilities, along with competencies in making decisions about the time the particular data is required to be sent.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the small satellite services market in 2017
North America is estimated to lead the small satellite services market in 2017. Increasing interest in small satellites due to their low cost, advanced mechanics, and ease of assembly and launch has led to a rise in venture capital-backed funding for small satellites in the region and is thus leading to the increasing scope for satellite services. The small satellite services market in the North American region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), Eutelsat Communications S.A. (France), EchoStar Corporation (US), Inmarsat plc (UK), and Viasat, Inc. (US), among others, are the major players in the small satellite services market.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150469603
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
• Covid Impact on Small Satellite Services Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of Small Satellite Service Market due to cascaded impact of Covid 19 on Extended Ecosystem.
• How top 50 companies in Small Satellite Services Market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here.
• Outside-in view of top 50 companies’ client and client's clients shifting short-term priorities.
Speak to Our Analyst to analyse how COVID-19 is impacting your clients and your client’s clients. (CTA)
According to the new research report "Small Satellite Services Market by Platform (CubeSat, Nanosatellite, Microsatellite, Minisatellite), Vertical (Government & Military, Non-Profit Organizations, Commercial), Application (Remote Sensing, Communication), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The small satellite services market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 14.88 Billion in 2017 to USD 53.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.03% during the forecast period. Key factors, such as increasing demand for earth observation and satellite broadband services, and satellite miniaturization technology are expected to fuel the growth of the small satellite services market.
Based on platform, the minisatellite (101-500kg) segment is expected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period
Based on platform, the minisatellite (101–500 kg) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the small satellite services market in 2017 due to the increasing demand for services, such as remote sensing, disaster management, military intelligence, telecommunications, and other academic services globally.
Based on vertical, the commercial segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period
Based on vertical, the commercial segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period. Small satellites have computational and communication capabilities, along with competencies in making decisions about the time the particular data is required to be sent.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the small satellite services market in 2017
North America is estimated to lead the small satellite services market in 2017. Increasing interest in small satellites due to their low cost, advanced mechanics, and ease of assembly and launch has led to a rise in venture capital-backed funding for small satellites in the region and is thus leading to the increasing scope for satellite services. The small satellite services market in the North American region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), Eutelsat Communications S.A. (France), EchoStar Corporation (US), Inmarsat plc (UK), and Viasat, Inc. (US), among others, are the major players in the small satellite services market.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150469603
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.