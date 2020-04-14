Impact of COVID 19 on Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine
North America dominated the market in 2017
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Collagen & Gelatin for Regenerative Medicine Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Collagen & Gelatin for Regenerative Medicine Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Collagen & Gelatin for Regenerative Medicine Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
According to the recent report "Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to grow from USD 420.6 Million in 2017 to USD 679.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
The bovine collagen segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017
By source, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. In 2017, the bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.
The orthopedic applications accounted for the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine in 2017
On the basis of application, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into orthopedic, wound care, cardiovascular, and other applications. In 2017, the orthopedic applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of osteoporosis.
The orthopedic applications accounted for the largest share of the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine in 2017
On the basis of application, the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into wound care, orthopedic, cardiovascular & thoracic, and other applications. The wound care segment is expected to command the largest share of the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine in 2017. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gelatin hydrogels provide a moist environment for healing while protecting the wound, with the additional advantage of being comfortable for patients due to their cooling effect and non-adhesiveness to wound tissue.
In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the collagen market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).
