China Cancer Drug Market will reach US$ 30.5 Billion by the end of the year 2025
China Cancer Drug Market will reach US$ 30.5 Billion by 2025. Due to increasing urbanization and growth in number of smokers leads to an increase in the risk of cancer.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2020 ) China Cancer Drugs Market, by Drugs, Cancer (Lung, Stomach, Breast, Esophageal, Liver & Others), Therapy, Companies (Merck, Celgene, Eli Lilly, Roche & Sino BioPharma)” provides a complete analysis of China Anti-Cancer Drugs Market.
According to Renub Research, China Cancer Drug Market will reach US$ 30.5 Billion by the end of the year 2025. The core factors that will support the market growth are; rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing cancer testing center, increasing prevalence of cancer disease in China, the launch of various effective cancer drugs in the Chinese market.
Growth in demand for targeted drug therapy, increasing per capita income, rising out of pocket expenditure, people awareness regarding the risk of various cancer, technology advancement are some other factors driving the demand for cancer drugs in China.
Although the negative news is that the mortality rate of cancer patients is growing in China as the cost of a cancer drug is quite high, and there are many side effects of these cancer drugs. Moreover, due to a change in food habits & lifestyle, the aging population, tobacco smoking, the problem is growing.
In terms of mortality, cancer is the second-largest disease in the world. As China is the most populous country in the world, the risk and prevalence rate is increasing at a rapid pace. Per capita income of China are rising since long period of time, people prefer urbanization and western-style food habits. Due to increasing urbanization, the number of smokers rises leads to an increase in the risk of cancer. Being the most significant emerging economies expanding the number of cancer drug products in China will further boost the market in the coming future. Targeted drug therapy is most prevalent in China because of lower side effects.
China Cancer Drug Market - By Drug Type
In this section of the report, the market is divided into six parts; Monoclonal Antibiotics, Targeted Drugs, Hormonal Drugs, Cytotoxic Drugs,TCM, and Others. The class of cytotoxic drugs is further classified into three parts: antimetabolites, alkaloids of plants, and alkylating agents. Currently, targeted drugs have more ability to kill malignant cells, and they are quite successful due to higher success rates and effectiveness.
Market by Cancer Type
In this study, we have conducted an in-depth market analysis by cancer types; Lung, Stomach, Breast, Esophageal, Liver, & Others. Lung cancer constitutes the largest market share because of the high prevalence rate and the increasing smoker population in China.
Market by Therapy
Targeted drug therapy is growing significantly in China because of its higher effectiveness and success rate than other therapies, according to Renub Research Analysis. In this research, we have assessed a multi-dimensional approach to study each and every cancer therapy that constitutes numerous variables such as core factors supporting market growth, opportunities assessment by each therapy, various challenges that occurred in cancer therapy, etc.
Key Players Analysis
In this section of the report, we have done a complete analysis of top key players. The topmost key players are; Merck, Celgene, Eli Lilly, Roche, and Sino BioPharma. The report includes business overview, historical revenue analysis & forecast, the strategy of the company, and recent development, etc.
Key Topics Covered :
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. China Cancer Drugs Market
5. Market Share – China Anti-Cancer Drugs
5.1 By Drugs
5.2 By Cancer
5.3 By Therapy
6. Drugs – China Cancer Market
6.1 Cytotoxic Drugs
6.2 Targeted Drugs
6.3 Monoclonal Antibiotics
6.4 Hormonal Drugs
6.5 Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)
6.6 Others
7. Cancer Type – Market
7.1 Lung Cancer
7.2 Stomach Cancer
7.3 Breast Cancer
7.4 Esophageal Cancer
7.5 Liver Cancer
7.6 Others
8. Therapy – China Cancer Market
8.1 Chemotherapy
8.2 Targeted Therapy
8.3 Hormonal Therapy
8.4 Others
9. Company Analysis
9.1 Merck
9.2 Celgene
9.3 Eli Lilly
9.4 Roche
9.5 Sino BioPharma
10. Growth Drivers
10.1 Growing Awareness towards Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
10.2 Increasing Use of Targeted Therapy
10.3 Increasing Research and Development Activities
10.4 Cutting Import Duties on Cancer Drugs
11. Challenges
11.1 High Cost of Cancer Drugs
11.2 Major Side Effects of Cancer Treatment
