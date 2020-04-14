How will COVID-19 impact Blood Warmer Devices Market
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Blood Warmer Devices Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Blood Warmer Devices Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Blood Warmer Devices Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Blood Warmer Devices Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=151850783
According to the recent report "Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million by 2022 from USD 150.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4%.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Blood Warmer Devices Market”
25 – Tables
30 – Figures
96 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151850783
Blood samples are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017
By sample type, the blood warmer devices market is classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global blood warmer devices market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.
Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017
By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood warmer devices market in 2017. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151850783
Based on region, the blood warmer devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the blood warmer devices market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.
Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).
