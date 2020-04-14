China Vaccine Market is projected to cross USD 9 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025
The factors that are propelling the market growth are; rising awareness among people, growing research, and development expenditure in the vaccine sector.
The China Vaccine Market is projected to cross USD 9 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025. The significant factors that are propelling the market growth are; rising awareness among people, growing research, and development expenditure in the vaccine sector, improving healthcare infrastructure in China, rising per capita income.
The government of China withdraws the one-child policy in the year 2017. Therefore an increasing number of newborn babies reached 16.7 Million in the year 2018, and again this number is expected to grow in the coming future. China is one of the world's biggest vaccine manufacturers. So, higher demand and proper supply of vaccines will further boost the China vaccine market during the forecast period.
Chinese people are quite aware of immunization, and private companies have invested a massive chunk of money in sustaining the market growth of China Vaccine market in the long run. In the past few years, China's vaccine market has faced several scandals, which may restrain the growth of the vaccine market.
To promote the broader uses of the vaccines, the Chinese government is facilitating vaccines at low cost or even giving it free in government hospitals. They are also increasing private centers that can promote vaccine services based on customer demand.
China Vaccine Market Analysis by Disease Type
In this section of the report, we have done China vaccine market analysis by disease type. Meningococcal meningitis, Pneumococcal, and DTP Vaccine are the first vaccine dominating the overall China vaccine market and anticipated to capture the largest share in the vaccine market. Based on the disease type vaccine market of China is divided into Meningococcal meningitis, Pneumococcal, DTP, Ebola, Rabies & Others.
China Vaccine Market Analysis by Products
Based on the product, the China vaccine market is fragmented into seven parts; MCV4, MPSV4, MCV2-Hib, MCV2, MPSV2, and Men A, PCV13, and PPV23. PCV13 vaccine product gained the largest market share in the overall market. It is anticipated that PCV13 continues to hold the leading market position during the forecast period.
China Vaccine Market Analysis by Public and Private Vaccine
This section of the report provides a detailed analysis of the Public and Private Vaccine market along with several government initiatives and private expenditure on R&D process.
Company Analysis Covered in the Report
In this section of the report, we have done an overall analysis of leading key players such as business overview, sales analysis, and recent development and strategy of the below mentioned 6 countries.
1. Sinopharm Group (China National Biotec Group Company Limited)
2. Sinovac Biotech, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
3. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd
4. Hualan Biological Engineering Inc
5. Liaoning Chengda Co Ltd
6. Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd
Key Topics Covered :
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
4.3 Opportunities
5. China Vaccine Market
5.1 Public
5.2 Private
6. China Vaccine Doses
6.1 Public
6.2 Private
7. Market Share – China Vaccine Analysis
7.1 By Sectors
7.2 By Vaccine Doses Share
7.3 By Products Type
7.4 By Disease Type
8. Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine
8.1 Market
8.2 Vaccine Doses
8.3 Vaccine Pipeline
9. Pneumococcal Vaccines
9.1 Market
9.2 Doses
9.3 Vaccine Pipeline
10. DTP Vaccine
10.1 Market – DTP Vaccine
10.2 Doses – DTP Vaccine
10.3 Vaccine Pipeline
11. Rabies Vaccine Market
12. Ebola Vaccine
12.1 Market
12.2 Vaccine Pipeline
13. Products Type - China Vaccine Market
13.1 MCV4
13.2 MPSV4
13.3 MCV2-Hib
13.4 MCV2
13.5 MPSV2 and Men A
13.6 PCV13
13.7 PPV23
14. Vaccine Regulatory Authority of China
15. Required and Recommended Vaccinations for China Travel
16. Mergers and Acquisitions
17. Company Analysis
17.1 Sinopharm Group (China National Biotec Group Company Limited)
17.2 Sinovac Biotech, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
17.3 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd
17.4 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
17.5 Liaoning Chengda Co. Ltd.
17.6 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Adult Vaccine Market@ https://www.renub.com/adult-vaccines-market-company-adult-vaccines-sales-country-adult-vaccines-worldwide-analysis-19-p.php
Pediatric Vaccine Market@ https://www.renub.com/pediatric-vaccines-market-doses-immunization-cases-and-forecast-worldwide-analysis-166-p.php
