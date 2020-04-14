Japan Hotel Market is expected to be 26.8 Billion by the end of the year 2025
The hotel industry of Japan is expected to cross US$ 26 Billion mark by the end of year 2025.hotel type is categorized into three parts; High End, Mid Scale, and Budget.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2020 ) Renub Research report titled “Japan Hotel Market, Volume & Forecast by Type (High End, Mid Scale, Budget) Ordering Platform (Online, Offline), Region (Tokyo,Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya, and Others ), Hotel/Company (APA Hotels and Resorts, Marriot International, Tokyu Hotels, JR Hotel Group)” provides a complete analysis of Japanese Hotel Market.
The hotel industry of Japan is expected to cross US$ 26 Billion mark by the end of year 2025. The core factors that fuel the market growth are; growing demand of demand of hotel room, increasing number of tourists’ arrival in Japan, rise in online hotel booking etc.
As mid-scale segment of hotel has huge demand in Japan, therefore this category of hotel is facing over demand during recent times. The government of Japan is taking major initiatives to improve the supply of hotel as government has set the goal to receive 60 million people by the end of year 2030.
Many big events happen in Japan which also makes it more attractive for foreign tourist as well as domestic tourist. The major past and future event are; Rugby World Cup happened in the year 2019, Olympic will be coming soon in 2021 in the Tokyo city, Osaka-Kansai World Expo will be happen by the year 2025.
As we know Japan has highest number of working professional, recently Japanese government and other stakeholder reform the working days to 4 days in the week. Therefore people will have more time to spend on vacation. Leisure domestic tourism likely to expand in Japan, this will boost the Japan hotel industry in coming future. The major city that has huge demand of hotels are; Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya. The number of hotels stocks is rising in Japan due to several coming mega events and it will continue to be rising in future course of time to accommodate rising tourist demand.
Analysis by Hotel Type
In this report, hotel type is categorized into three parts; High End, Mid Scale, and Budget. The demand of high end and mid-scale are quite high in Japan, although budget hotels are performing well. Besides Japan hotel market by mid-scale hotel dominates the overall market because demand is higher than supply. This report also provides the detailed analysis of star-rated hotels in Japan.
Analysis by Ordering Platform
In this section Japan hotel market is divided into two parts; online and offline. Japanese people are steadily shifting to online platform for booking hotel due to rising internet penetration and smartphone penetration.
Analysis by Region
This section provides the complete assessment of Japan hotel market by city profile. Here the market is divided into five parts; Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya and Rest of Japan. This section also provides the multi-factor analysis of regional profile; various growth factors and challenges faced by each region.
Analysis by Company
This report provides complete analysis of leading key players; APA Hotels and Resorts,, Marriot International, Tokyu Hotels and JR Hotel Group. The analysis is done by two perspective; sales analysis and recent development & strategy.
Key Topics Covered :
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
4.3 Opportunities
5. Japan Hotel Market
5.1 Market
5.2 Volume
5.3 ADR (Average Daily Rent Per Night)
5.4 REVPAR (Per Room per Night)
5.5 Occupancy Rate
6. Market & Volume Share – Japan Hotel Market
6.1 Market Share
6.2 Volume Share
7. Hotel Type – Japan Hotel Volume & Market
7.1 High End Hotel
7.2 Mid Scale Hotel
7.3 Budget Hotel
8. Ordering Platform – Japan Hotel Market
8.1 Online Hotel
8.2 Offline Hotel
9. Region – Japan Hotel Market
9.1 Tokyo
9.2 Osaka
9.3 Kyoto
9.4 Nagoya
9.5 Others
10. Japan Hotel Ranking By Size – 2017
11. Japan Payment Method
12. Japan Inbound Tourism Market
12.1 Foreign Tourist Arrivals
12.2 Domestic Tourist Arrivals
13. Purpose - Japan Inbound Tourism Market
13.1 Tourism and Leisure
13.2 Business
13.3 Others
14. Japan Tourism Analysis
14.1 Countries - Number of Visitors Japan in 2018
14.2 Number of International Trips Taken Per Capita by Countries
14.3 Accommodation Bed Occupancy Rates by Prefecture (2016)
14.4 Accommodation Room Occupancy Rates by Prefecture (2016)
14.5 Actual Number of International Overnight Guests, Average Nights per Person (2016)
14.6 Breakdown of International Visitors ‘Travel Expenditure in Japan by Country/Region (2016)
15. Mergers and Acquisitions
16. Company Analysis
16.1 APA Hotels and Resorts
16.2 Marriot International
16.3 Tokyu Hotels
16.4 JR Hotel Group
