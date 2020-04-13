U.S.Prenatal Supplements Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
U.S. Prenatal Supplements market is segmented By Type (Folic Acid, Iron, Calcium, Essential Fatty Acids, Vitamin D and others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and others), and By Region – Share, Size, O
• U.S.Prenatal Supplements Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Prenatal supplements contain the daily vitamins and minerals a woman needs before and during the pregnancy. Prenatal supplements typically contain more folic acid and iron than do standard adult multivitamins. Folic acid helps prevent neural tube defects of the brain and spinal cord and iron supports the baby's growth and development and can help prevent anemia. Prenatal supplements do not replace food, but instance bridges any nutritional gaps in the regular diet. Prenatal supplements can decrease the risk of congenital disabilities, low birth weight baby and premature birth while helping women maintain their health during pregnancy.
Market Dynamics
• The U.S. market for the Prenatal Supplements is primarily driven by the rise in the deficiency of vitamins among pregnant women, rising number of congenital disabilities, and the growing number of self-directed users with rapidly increasing awareness regarding the benefits of prenatal vitamins during pregnancy. In the United States, 3,000 pregnancies are affected by neural tube defects every year. The total lifetime direct cost of care for a child born with spina bifida in the United States is estimated to be $791,900. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the indicate congenital disabilities accounted for 4,847 (20.7%) of the 23,458 infant deaths reported in the U.S. in 2015. For approximately 70% of all cases, the cause of birth defects is unknown. The demand for Prenatal Supplements has increased and is expected to keep growing due to it being safe for consumption, and is a preferred way to manage the nutrient value during pregnancy as there is a rise in the sedentary lifestyle among women. Additionally, growing investments by key market players on the development of effective prenatal supplements and the easy availability of Prenatal Vitamins in the region are expected to boost the market further. Moreover, constant recommendations from doctors on the use of Prenatal Supplements are also increasing the demand for the U.S. market.
• However, the dropping birth rates and stringent regulatory framework may hinder the market progress.
Market Segmentation
• By Type, the U.S. Prenatal Supplements Market is segmented into Folic Acid, Iron, Calcium, Essential Fatty Acids, and others. Folic acid holds the most significant U.S. market share as Folic acid is essential during the early stages of pregnancy and is advised by doctors to be taken before conceiving. Folic acid is a vital requirement for fetal development during the first weeks of pregnancy. According to a 2015 review of studies, maternal folic acid supplementation significantly decreases the risk of congenital heart defects. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends women who have already had a neural tube defect (NTD)-affected pregnancy should consume 400 mcg of folic acid daily even when not planning to become pregnant. When planning to become pregnant, these women are recommended to consume 4,000 mcg of folic acid each day one month before becoming pregnant and through the first three months of pregnancy. However, the growing trend of supplement intake by women is expected to make Essential Fatty Acids share the fastest growing market share. Calcium and Iron hold a significant market share as they are the crucial building blocks for the development of the fetus, in particular, the bones. For instance, on average a woman between the ages 19 to 50 require 1,000 mg calcium per day, and pregnant woman needs a daily dose of 1,200 mg of calcium.
• By Distribution Channel, the U.S. Prenatal Supplements Market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and others. Online stores account for the largest market in the Prenatal Supplements market owing to it to the easy availability and a wide selection of products when compared to Hospital pharmacies and Retail pharmacies. Moreover, online stores’ convenience and accessibility to the products act as a significant driving factor for the online stores market.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product drug and increasing R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.
• Key Takeaways:
• The U.S. market for the Prenatal Supplements Market is primarily driven by the rise in the deficiency of vitamins among pregnant women, rising number of congenital disabilities, and rapidly increasing awareness regarding the benefits of prenatal vitamins during pregnancy.
• Folic acid holds the most significant U.S. market share as Folic acid is essential during the early stages of pregnancy and is advised by doctors to be taken before conceiving. Calcium and Iron hold a significant market share as they are the crucial building blocks for the development of the fetus, in particular, the bones.
