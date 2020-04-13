Tendinitis Treatment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Tendinitis Treatment Market is segmented By Condition(Achilles Tendinitis, Adductor Tendinitis,.Biceps Tendinitis, Elbow Tendinitis, Rotator Cuff Tendinitis, Jumper's Knee, Trigger Finger, and others), By Treatment(Medications, Therapy, Surgery)
• The Global Tendinitis Treatment Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Tendon is a thick cord that attaches muscle to bone; tendinitis is irritation or inflammation of a tendon. Tendons act as pulleys to help muscles move a joint. Tendinitis commonly affects the shoulders, biceps, hands, wrists, thumbs, and calves. Some types can occur suddenly, last for days or longer and usually get better with rest or treatment. They can also happen again in the same body area. The tendon is more fibrous and denser than the elastic, fleshy muscle. A tendon transmits the pull of the muscle to the bone to cause movement. Tendinitis is often very tender to the touch. Tendinitis is also called tendonitis. It is mainly caused due to sudden injury or activities that put stress on the tendons, repetitive movement, or disease condition such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, Reiter's syndrome or lupus, bad posture or walking habits, stress on soft tissues from an abnormal or poorly positioned joint or bone and Side effects from certain medications. Tendinitis is more common among athletes and is one of the prevalent sports injuries in sports players, especially tennis, golf, and others. According to Harvard Medical School, up to 50% of all sports injury in the US comprise overuse tendinitis of the hand and wrist.
Market Drivers
• The market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of tendinitis, the introduction of new treatments and therapies, increasing awareness, and an increase in healthcare expenditure.
• Tendonitis is a fairly common condition. Overall incidence and prevalence increase with age. Some types are more common in men like golfer's elbow, and some are more common in women such as trigger finger. Trigger finger occurs more often in patients who have diabetes.
• Market Restraints
• Lack of awareness of the disease is the only reason that is going to restrain the market in the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• The global tendinitis treatment market can be segmented on the basis of condition as Achilles Tendinitis, Adductor Tendinitis, Biceps Tendinitis, Elbow Tendinitis, Rotator Cuff Tendinitis, Jumper's Knee, Trigger Finger, and Others, by treatment as Medications, Therapy, and Surgery. Medication is sub-segmented into Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) and Corticosteroid Injections. Therapy is further sub-segmented into Hot and Cold Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Shockwave Therapy. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Research Centers, Academic Institutes, and Others.
• Ibuprofen and other NSAIDs are the preliminary treatment given for tendinitis. Surgery is the last option for tendinitis treatment and is only recommended when there is severe damage to the tendons and cannot be treated using pharmacological treatment options. The treatment for tendinitis varies with type. Achilles Tendinitis is the most common of the different tendinitis. The Achilles tendon is the largest tendon in the body. Different therapies and NSAIDs are the most common treatment given. Corticosteroid Injections are also given in some case. Cold therapy is usually most effective during the first 48 hours. Post 48 hours of dry or moist heat is more helpful than cold compresses during chronic pain.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global tendinitis treatment market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
• North America is expected to dominate the market in the given forecast period due to higher incidences of tendinitis, higher expenditure on healthcare, and more awareness among common people. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, because of tendinitis, more than 70,000 people miss work each year. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Countries like Japan and Korea are highly affected by wrist tendinitis due to higher usage of laptops and computers.
Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major key players in the market are Almatica Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Abbot, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
• Global tendinitis treatment market has the presence of several well-established and small players. Major players are increasingly expanding their product portfolios by launching new products and undergoing mergers and acquisitions.
• In June 2018, Orthocell posted positive results from a study into its novel tendon cell therapy treatment Ortho-ATI for tennis elbow.
• In January 2018, MiMedx announced that the first patients had been enrolled in the Company's Phase 3 Investigational New Drug (IND) clinical trial for MiMedx's micronized amniotic tissue, AmnioFix® Injectable, in the treatment of Achilles Tendinitis.
