Early impacts of COVID-19 on Enterprise WLAN Market – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
The growing demand of mobility and cloud applications and the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the deployment of market and upgrades of enterprise networks.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 14, 2020 ) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Enterprise WLAN Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Enterprise WLAN Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Enterprise WLAN Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Enterprise WLAN Market:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=45871744
According to the recent report "Enterprise WLAN Market by Component, Hardware (Wireless access points, AP Antennas, Wireless LAN controllers, Multigigabit Switching, Wireless Location Appliance), Software, Service, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The global enterprise Wirelesses Local Area Network (WLAN) market is expected to reach USD 21.10 Billion by 2021 from USD 5.53 Billion in 2016, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.7% between 2016 and 2021, driven by factors such as growing demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and cloud applications, along with the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT).
Wireless LAN controller has created vibrant prospects for marketers and other stakeholders in the market
A wireless LAN controller is used in combining access point protocols to manage access points in large through network administrators or network operations centers. The WLAN controller automatically handles the configuration of wireless access points. Driving factors for the WLAN controller market is the increasing number of smart devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, the increasing number of data-intensive applications used in these smart devices and the observed pattern of maximum data usage by the end users when they are stationary such as, in homes, restaurants and workplace.
Hospitality vertical projected to showcase robust growth in the Enterprise WLAN market
Hospitality companies require insights into factors such as number of users, media duration, and Quality of Experience (QoE).
In enterprise WLAN, an access point is a device that allows wireless devices such as smartphones and tablets to connect with a wired network using Wi-Fi. The WLAN access point is forecast to be one of the highest growth segments in the enterprise WLAN market.
These factors cumulatively provide insights into the current quality and content delivery provided by the network and is facilitated through the enterprise WLAN solutions for the real-time entertainment network analysis, peak period analysis, and subscriber application usage. Moreover, these solutions provide the capability for ensuring uninterrupted network performance.
