Portable X-ray Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Portable X-Ray Devices Market is Segmented by Application (Dental X-Ray, Mammography, Chest X-Ray, Abdomen X-Ray), by Type (Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices, Digital X-Ray Devices And Analog X-Ray), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Eu
• The global portable x-ray devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% in the forecast period 2019-2026.
• An x-ray is a form of electromagnetic ionizing radiation that is used to monitor the abnormalities in the body, especially bones. The invention of portable X-ray devices has contributed majorly in the field of point of care diagnostics. These devices are very useful when the treatment has to be completed in a short duration of time. X-ray devices can be folded in a small package for transportation, and medical professionals can directly view the scanned X-ray images on the monitor by connecting the devices to the computer. These devices reduce imaging costs by eliminating the use of X-Ray films. The images formed can be directly sent to the physician in the form of a soft copy.
Market Drivers
• The market is driven by the growing adoption of portable X-ray devices by healthcare professionals, rise in government investments, technological advancements, and rising trend of home care settings.
• The growing demand for portable imaging devices among end users attracts a significant amount for the R&D from multinational firms to invest in this market. Market players who already have their products in the X-ray segment are also investing in the portable X-ray devices market to extend their product portfolio globally. Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging are also fueling the growth of the market. For instance, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) adopted in various countries in Europe and the U.S. is a medical imaging technology used primarily in healthcare organizations to securely store and digitally transmit electronic images and clinically-relevant reports. The use of PACS eliminates the need to manually file and store, retrieve and send sensitive information, films, and reports.
Market Restraints
• Stringent regulations and guidelines and the high cost of portable X-Ray devices are hindering the growth of the market.
• In the US, FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CRDH) set regulatory guidelines for manufacturing, repackaging, relabeling, and importing of medical devices. Manufacturing an X-ray system is a lengthy and time-consuming process that includes establishment registration, premarket notification, premarket approval, investigational device exemption, and quality system regulation. The process puts the company in a financial burden. FDA has strict limits for the radiation emitted by the system. All these reasons make small and medium-sized companies refrain from investing in X-ray systems.
Market Segmentation
• The global portable X-ray devices market can be segmented by technology as Analog and Digital, by application as Dental X-Ray, Mammography, Chest X-Ray, and Abdomen X-Ray.
• The Digital segment by technology type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to easy usage, accuracy, higher image quality, and less distortion. The digital X-ray systems offer filmless photography by digital flat panel detector which takes images and then shows them on the screen of a computer system. Presently, there are two types of sensors direct flat panel detectors and indirect flat panel detectors. Their digital systems give excellent image quality at a lesser dose of radiation.
• They are very economical and eliminate the use of chemicals used for developing films.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global portable X-ray devices market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
• North America is the largest market for global portable X-ray devices due to rapid technological advancement, growing awareness, and the presence of leading market players in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to growing awareness regarding early diagnosis, and rising incidence of chronic diseases in the region. Presence of some well-established X-ray manufacturing companies in the region like Mikasa X-ray Co. Lt. and Shimadzu Corporation will also help the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major key players in the market are Fujifilm, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba, Varian Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi, Agfa Healthcare, Planmed, Bennett, MinXRay, Hologic, Carestream, Kubtec, Source Ray, Inc., RMS India, Decorin, and Aribex.
• In April 2018, Siemens Healthineers launched mobile C-arm, the Cios Alpha with revised retina technology, and has an integrated CMOS detector. This makes it possible to produce x-ray images with particularly high resolution and sharp contrast, which enables a very high degree of precision during vascular surgery.
• In February 2018, Qioptiq introduced SlimLine for X-ray Diagnostics featuring Spine Mode. The new operation mode enables automatic optimization of overexposed images for maximum contrast and visibility of the spine.
