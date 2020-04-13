Patient Positioning Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Patient Positioning Devices Market is segmented by Product Type (Procedure Tables, Examination Tables, Stretcher Chairs, Leg Holders, Shoulder Supports, Skull Clamps, Pads and Positioning Devices, Securing Devices, Assembling Positioning Devices),
• The Global Patient positioning devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Patient positioning devices are the which are used to keep the patient intact during the surgical procedure which also depends on the procedure type, anesthesia administered to the patient, devices required and other factors. Patient positioning devices include procedure tables, assembling positioning devices, table pads, vacuum bean bags, securing devices and other devices.
• Every patient must be correctly positioned to have smooth procedure performance. Patient positioning devices should also ensure optimal exposure of the surgical site, physiologic safety for the patient, airway management and maintenance of patient dignity by controlling unnecessary exposure.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing number of surgeries are primarily driving patient positioning devices market in recent years and expected to remain over the forecast period. Positioning devices promote access to surgery sites and administration of IV fluids and anesthetic agents. For instance, according to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2017, the number of inpatient surgical procedures increased by 2.09% in 2016 when compared to 2015.
• Increasing number of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers are boosting the demand for patient positioning devices over the forecast period. According to Jones Lang LaSalle statistics in 2018, in United States, ambulatory surgery centers have grown 82% since 2000 and the expected continue over the forecast period.
• Techn0logical advancements, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of equipment manufacturers are driving global patient positioning market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• Based on product type patient positioning devices market is segmented into procedure tables, examination tables, stretcher chairs, leg holders, shoulder supports, skull clamps, pads and positioning devices, securing devices and assembling positioning devices.
• Procedure tables held the highest share in 2018 and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to increase in number of surgical procedures. According to Eurostat Statistics in 2016, in Europe, 1.32 million caesarean procedures were performed in Europe showcasing the requirement of procedure tables during the surgery.
• Examination tables held the second largest market due to increasing number of diagnostic procedures. According to NHS in 2019, in UK, diagnostic tests increased to 1,989,500 in 2019 from 138,100 in March 2018. Hence the requirement of examination tables during the diagnosis procedures is increasing.
• Based on end user global patient positioning device market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospital segment held the significant share in 2018 and anticipated to surge over the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• The global patient positioning device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
• North America held the highest market share in 2018 and anticipated to remain same over the forecast period due to increasing number of surgeries, hospitals, diagnostic centers. For instance, according to American Joint Replacement Registry in 2017, in United States, 860,080 hip and knee replacement procedures were performed with 101% increase in procedures compared to 2012. These procedures highly require the patient positioning devices during the surgery.
• Europe is registering fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements. Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa are boosting patient positioning device market due to increasing number of equipment manufacturers and suppliers.
Competitive Analysis
• The key players in global patient positioning device market are Alvo, C-Rad, Dexta, Eschmann Equipment, Elekta, Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom, Inc., Innovative Medical Products, Inc., Leoni AG, Merivaara Corp, Opt Surgisystems S.R.L, Mediland Enterprise Corporation, Schuremed, Smith & Nephew PLC, Span America Medical Systems, Inc, Steris PLC, Stryker Corporation, Skytron, and Xodus Medical Inc.
• Companies are focusing on growth strategies such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and approvals. Equipment manufacturers are focusing on the quality of the positioning system, implementing anti-rusted and anti-bacterial surface with ions of silver to enhance maximum hygiene and avoid cross contamination over surface.
• On January 17, 2019, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology announced Azurion with FlexArm, to set a new standard for patient imaging and positioning flexibility for image-guided procedures.
• On September 1, 2017, FDA clears mammography device with option for patient-assisted compression. (In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health).
