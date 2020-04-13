Orthodontic Supplies Device Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
• The global orthodontic supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (20192-2026).
• Orthodontics formerly referred as orthodontia, is a specialty of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, prevention and correction of misaligned teeth and jaws. It also helps in maintaining long term health of the teeth, gums, and jaw joins by increasing the biting pressure over the teeth.
• Earlier orthodontic treatment was associated with teens and children but now many adults are looking for orthodontic treatment to rectify minor oral problems in order to improve the oral health and appearance.
• The devices used during orthodontic treatment are referred to orthodontic devices which typically includes active, functional and passive type devices.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing malocclusion is primarily driving global orthodontic supplies market in recent years and expected to remain same over the forecast period. According to Align Technology a leading medical device provider, in 2017, 60%–75% of the total world population is affected by malocclusion and anticipated that 100 million people in the world prefer to straighten their teeth by 2019.
• Increasing number of accidents, dental injuries in children at schools and during games are boosting global orthodontic supplies market over the forecast period. According to Journal of the American Dental Association, 5 million teeth are avulsed each year during sport activities with 2-18% of the injuries related to the maxillofacial resulting nearly $500 million expenditure.
• Increasing number of jaw diseases, tooth decays and losses, increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments, ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products are fueling orthodontic supplies market over the forecast period.
• However, the risks associated with orthodontic treatments are expected to hinder the growth of the global orthodontic supplies market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the device type, global orthodontic market is segmented into archwire, biteplate, brackets, elastics, expander, fixed retainer, forsus, frankel, invisalign, lingual arch, lip bumper, mara, mouth guard, nance, palatal expander, removable retainer, thumb crib, transpalatal bar.
• Brackets held the highest market in 2018 and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to its accuracy and ability in curing the irregularities in dental composition. Braces are categorized into fixed braces and detachable braces. According to American Dental Association in 2015, in United States had braces and 70% of them were on females.
• Based on disease type, global orthodontic supplies market is segmented into malocclusions class 1, class 2 and class 3. Class 1 malocclusion is the most common type where upper teeth slightly overlap the lower teeth. In class 2 malocclusion the maxillary anterior teeth are proclined and a large overjet is present. Class 1 accounted for the highest market share and expected to remain same over forecast period. According to Department of Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontic Sciences in 2016, in Saudi Arabia, malocclusions class 1 had 62.3% of the total malocclusion classes.
Geographical Analysis
• The Global Orthodontic Supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and rest of the world.
• North America is dominating global orthodontic supplies market due to high reimbursement policies when compared to other regions and awareness programs. For instance, in 2016, five health organizations including the ADA reminded athletes of the importance of mouth guards to protect teeth from injury by establishing April as National Facial Protection Month. During this month, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the Academy for Sports Dentistry, American Association of Orthodontists and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons promote orofacial protection, including the use of mouth guards, to the general public.
• Europe is registering fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of dental disorders and increasing desire in people to look better. Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute more over forecast period due to increasing population in countries such as India, Japan and other countries and surging number of manufacturers and distributors.
Competitive Analysis
• Global orthodontic supplies market is highly fragmented due to presence of global and local players. The market is growing with availability of a wide range of products and companies are focusing on launching innovative products and acquisitions to grab the market share. The key players in global orthodontic market are Align Technology Inc., 3M Unitek Corp., BioMers Pte Ltd., American Orthodontics, DB Orthodontics Ltd., Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd., G&H Orthodontics Inc., Ortho Organizers Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Ormco Corp.
• On April 04, 2018, Align Technology introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for phase 1 treatment of younger patients with early mixed dentition.
• On February 23, 2018, EnvisionTEC is launched two new orthodontic materials at LMT Lab Day Chicago 2018. E-OrthoShape is an affordable material to produce models on which clear thermoformed aligners can be created. E-Ortholign is a new material for the direct 3D printing of clear thermoformed aligners.
