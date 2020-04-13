Gynecological Device Tools Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Gynecological Devices Market is segmented by Product (Gynecological Endoscopy Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices, Hand Instruments and Diagnostic Imaging Systems), and by Re
• The Global Gynecological Device Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Gynecological devices are most commonly used for surgical and examination purposes. Gynecology devices are used to treat female reproductive organs.
• These devices are designed to organize activities like pregnancy, childbirth, and others, female test organs, treat them for disease and care for prenatal, natal and post-natal women.
• These devices are used for stretching the cervical wall and dilating the cervical muscles, for identifying cancerous cells or any other vaginal disorders and for many other reproductive purposes.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• Significant drivers of global Gynecological device market increase in problems associated with a female reproductive system which include cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, extended bleeding, irregular menstrual cycles, and others.
• Additionally, awareness among people regarding regular reproductive system check-up is also expected to be a significant contributing factor for the gynecological devices market.
• In 2018 according to WHO cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women with an estimated 570,000 new cases in 2018 representing 6.6% of all disease in the female.
• According to the National Institute of Health in 2016, approximately 52,000 female is diagnosed with cervical cancer.
• Due to lack of awareness of this cancer, there is a high mortality rate and by not detecting symptoms.
• In August 2017 it was estimated that 1,330 deaths from this disease would occur this year.
• In November 2016, according to studies conducted by researchers after endometrial ablation around 40% of women had repeat ablation procedures, which would incur the use of gynecological devices.
Segmentation Analysis
• Gynecological endoscopy is used in preliminary treatment, disinfection or cleaning, rinsing, sterilization or disinfection.
• Endometrial ablation devices are used to remove the unnecessarily grown body tissue. The digital imaging system includes an MRI scan, Ultrasound scan, CT SACN, mammography, and others. These devices are used to scan abnormalities or the presence of cancerous cells or any complications related to pregnancy.
• Endometrial ablation devices occupy the dominant segment in the global gynecological device market. In 2016 according to Endometriosis association, UK at least 10% of women globally was affected by endometriosis.
• In March 2015 according to National Institutes of health in non-specific controlled trials with other global endometrial ablation modalities in 12 months with the NovaSure procedure ranged from 43.0% to 56.0%, while different patterns ranged from 8% to 24%.
Geography Analysis
• North America obtains the significant share in global gynecological device market due to advanced technology and high rate of awareness among the people regarding accessibility of diagnostic tests.
• This statistic shows the frequency women in the U.S. visited or consulted an obstetrician or gynecologist as of 2018. According to data provided by Ipsos, 40 percent of U.S. women stated they visited or asked an obstetrician or gynecologist once a year.
Competitive Trends
• Prominent players of the global gynecological device market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Medtronic plc., Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, and MedGyn Product Inc., and others.
• Product launches, partnerships, and expansions are expected to be some of the strategies adopted by key players to increase their market share in the gynecological devices market
• In March 2018, Cogentix medicals manufacturer of urology and gynecology devices merged with Laborie Medical technologies with a deal worth of 240million.
• In November 2017, Hologic, Inc. launched the MyoSure manual device, which was designed to help doctors more easily resect and remove intrauterine tissue using MyoSure hysteroscope
• In May 2015, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired a start-up IoGyn Inc. that specializes in product for gynecology surgeries.
