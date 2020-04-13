Needle-Free IV Connectors Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market is segmented By Design Type (Simple Connectors, Complex Connectors), By Mechanism (Positive Fluid Displacement Connectors, Negative Fluid Displacement Connectors, Neutral Fluid Displacement Connectors), and By Regio
• The Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Intravenous (IV) access and drug administration are necessary, but risky procedures with several possible complications during and post IV access. The role of the Needle-free IV connectors is to reduce the risk of most severe complications and aid in patient compliance. Needle-free IV connectors are used to connect syringes, administration sets, and IV catheters. The purpose of using needle-free IV connectors apart from the ease in infusion for both care providers and patients is to reduce the risk of needle-stick injuries among the health care providers and reducing the risk of bacterial and microbial contamination.
Market Dynamics
• The global market for the Needle-Free IV Connectors Market is primarily driven by the growing risk of life-threatening diseases associated with bloodstream infections and the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases. According to the International Nosocomial Infection Control Consortium (INICC), surveillance data from January 2010 to December 2015 (703 intensive care units in 50 countries) reported a central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) rate of 4.1 per 1000 central line days. According to a WHO report, 39% of Hepatitis C, 37.6% of Hepatitis B, and 4.4% of HIV/AIDS in Health-Care Workers around the world are due to needle-stick injuries.
• However, the risks associated with needle-free IV connectors may hinder market progress.
Market Segmentation
• By Design Type, the global needle-free IV connectors market is bifurcated into Simple Connectors and Complex Connectors. Complex Connectors hold the most significant market share in the global needle-free connectors market due to the wide adoption of the connectors in infusion and aspiration procedures. Complex connectors have internal parts that regulate the flow of fluid within the system through an internal mechanical valve. Simple connectors have no internal mechanism and include devices with an external split septum. They don’t have any internal parts and allow the fluid to flow straight through the device lumen. Simple connectors are less expensive compared to complex connectors owing to the simplicity of design.
• By Mechanism, the global needle-free IV connectors market is segmented into Positive Fluid Displacement Connectors, Negative Fluid Displacement Connectors, and Neutral Fluid Displacement Connectors. This segmentation is based on their internal mechanism that controls the flow of fluid. Positive Fluid Displacement Connectors hold the most significant market share owing to its low cost. Positive fluid displacement connectors control blood reflux by pushing out the liquid from the small reservoir upon disconnection. Neutral Fluid Displacement Connectors is a fast-growing market share as it prevents blood reflux upon connection and disconnection.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is the dominant share in the global Needle-Free IV Connectors market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the rise in the geriatric population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease of which 4 in 10 Adults have two or more. Moreover, rising government investments and the established healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness in people on the prevention of central line-associated bloodstream infections and the rising disposable income contribute to the growth of North America’s share. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 385,000 sharps-related injuries occur annually among health care workers in hospitals approximately 30,000 central line-associated bloodstream infections annually in the US.
• Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, owing to the region’s rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a broad base of the target population.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches and increasing R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.
• In May 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc. and Nexus Medical, LLC entered into a long-term distribution agreement for the TKO-6P (power injectable) Luer Activated Anti-Reflux Device. The TKO-6P Luer Activated Anti-Reflux Device is designed to provide 24/7 IV catheter patency which is vital to the administration of medications and fluids. This agreement complements B. Braun’s current needleless connector portfolio offering to include an anti-reflux line of products.
• In May 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, announced Solutions for Life, a $1 billion investment in new and enhanced IV therapy manufacturing facilities. The investments include a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, FL, and modernizations to existing facilities in Irvine, CA, and Allentown, PA.
• In February 2017, ICU Medical Inc. completed its acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc. The Hospira Infusion Systems business includes IV pumps, solutions, connectors and devices that, when combined with the company's existing businesses, make ICU Medical one of the world's leading pure-play infusion therapy companies.
Key Takeaways:
• The global market for the Needle-Free IV Connectors Market is primarily driven by the growing risk of life-threatening diseases associated with bloodstream infections and the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases.
• Complex Connectors hold the most significant market share in the global needle-free connectors market due to the wide adoption of the connectors in infusion and aspiration procedures. Positive Fluid Displacement Connectors hold the most significant market share owing to its low cost.
• North America is the dominant share in the global Needle-Free IV Connectors market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rise in the geriatric population and growing awareness in people on the prevention of central line-associated bloodstream infections.
• Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to stand out as strong competitors in the market. For instance, in February 2017, ICU Medical Inc. completed its acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc.
