Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market is segmented By Technology (Tray style Freeze Dryers, Manifold Freeze Dryer, Rotatory Freeze Dryers), By Scale of Operation (Lab-Scale Freeze Dryers, Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers, Industrial-Scale Freeze D
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Lyophilization/Freeze Drying equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Lyophilization or freeze drying is the removal of ice or other frozen solvents from a material through the process of sublimation and the removal of bound water molecules through the process of desorption. Controlled freeze drying keeps the product temperature low enough during the process to avoid changes in the dried product appearance and characteristics. It is an excellent method for preserving a wide variety of heat-sensitive materials such as proteins, microbes, pharmaceuticals, tissues & plasma.
Market Dynamics
• The global lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market is growing due to rising demand for freeze dryers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Due to increasing number of vaccines, recombinant and injectable, the demand for freeze dryers is increasing as these molecules must be freeze-dried for clinical and commercial use. The technological advancement in freeze dryer systems is also a major driver contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, In March 2018, GEA launched a new RAY™ PP (Pilot Plant) batch freeze dryers during Anuga FoodTec in Cologne. The RAY™ PP machines are designed for small-scale and R&D drying of general food products such as instant coffee, fruit, vegetables, herbs, meat, seafood and pet food, as well as very sensitive products such as lactic acid bacteria, enzymes and lactoferrin.
• In addition, growing contract lyophilization, and manufacturing activities by several manufacturers for pharmaceutical industry is fuelling the lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market over the forecast period.
• However, high cost and complexity along with increased handling and processing time, and removal of volatile components from the vacuum are some of the factors restraining the growth of the market.
Market Segment Analysis
• By technology, the tray-style freeze dryers market held the largest share of the lyophilization equipment market in 2018. This dominance of this technology is due to its wider applications in the pharmaceutical and food industries. In addition, the increasing focus on contract manufacturing services and growing commercialization of labile drugs are driving the growth of this segment over the forecast period.
• Based on applications, the drug development segment accounted for the the largest market share in 2018 of the total lyophilization equipment market. Lyophilization plays an important role in drug manufacturing industry as heat-sensitive products are dried at low temperature without hampering its function and physical structure. Pharmaceuticals and biologicals use freeze dryers for freezing vaccines and antibodies, penicillin, blood plasma, proteins, enzymes, hormones, viruses and bacteria. Around 60% of these products, such as special cytotoxic substances and antibodies, require freeze drying to attain adequate shelf life. These are typically aqueous formulations, although components of alcohols and other solvents are gaining in importance. Increasing number of drug development process and biopharmaceutical research is a major factor augmenting growth of the freeze dryer equipment in biopharmaceuticals to improve stability, thereby achieve adequate shelf life.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The North America lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market held the largest market share and estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period (2019-2026). The market in this region is growing due to increasing demand for freeze dryers in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, rising development of vaccines, biosimilars, and injectable formulations.
• The Asia Pacific region is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2026) due to shift of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry from developed countries to the developing regions for low-cost manufacturing, and expansion of many lyophilization equipment manufacturers in emerging countries. In addition, increasing expenditure on research and development in Asia-Pacific region is contributing to the growth of the lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market. For instance, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (February 2018), China’s expenditure on research and development increased by 11.6% in 2017 from 10.6% in 2016, reaching to US$ 10 billion in 2017.
Market Competitive Analysis
• Some of major players in the global Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Millrock Technology Inc., SP Scientific, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Azbil Telstar SL, LTE Scientific, Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., GEA Group, Martin Christ GmbH, and Cuddon Freeze Dry. The key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. For instance,
• In January 2019, SP Scientific launched a microsite dedicated to its new Line of SightTM approach, a breakthrough suite of freeze-drying equipment with scalable lyophilization and process analytical tools (PAT).
• In March 2018, GEA launched a new RAY PP (Pilot Plant) batch freeze dryers during Anuga FoodTec in Cologne. The RAY PP machines are designed for small-scale and R&D drying of general food products such as instant coffee, fruit, vegetables, herbs, meat, seafood and pet food, as well as very sensitive products such as lactic acid bacteria, enzymes and lactoferrin.
• In April 2017, BUCHI Labortechnik AG, a market leader in laboratory evaporation, launched the modular Lyovapor platform for freeze drying. With Infinite-Technology, the Lyovapor L-300 offers continuous sublimation for the first time. Infinite-Control allows entire process control of all relevant parameters, also via mobile devices.
