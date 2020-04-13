Fly Ash Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Fly Ash Market is segmented by Type (Class C, Class F), by Application (Portland Cement & Concrete, Agriculture, Bricks & Blocks, Road Construction, Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Fly Ash Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Fly ash is a fine gray powder consisting mostly of spherical, glassy particles that are produced as a byproduct in coal-fired power stations. It has pozzolanic properties, meaning that it reacts with lime to form cementitious compounds.
• Fly ash is commonly known as supplementary cementitious material.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/fly-ash-market
Market Outlook
• Rapid development in the construction industry that has led to an increase in the sale of fly ash and its products across the world.
• For instance, in May 2018, – Charah®, LLC has acquired SCB International, Inc. (SCB) to jointly develop and deploy innovative technologies, including fly ash beneficiation and mineral grinding technologies and potentially doubling its output of materials for concrete and cement customers.
• Further, Advanced material properties, cost-effective, and environment-friendly are some of the factors responsible for the rising popularity of fly ash in the construction industry.
• On the other side, fly ash applications may face struggle from smaller builders and housing builders owing to its tendency to effloresce along with concerns about thaw/freeze performance. Other concerns about using fly ash in concrete include slower strength gain, seasonal limitation, and increased need for air-entraining admixtures.
Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of application, the global fly ash market is segmented into portland cement & concrete (PCC), agriculture, bricks & blocks, road construction, and others. of these, portland cement & concrete (PCC) dominates the market due to maximum utilization and largest users.
• According to the International Journal of Engineering Research report in 2018, Around 23.98% of the total fly ash generated is in the cement sector.
• Also, cement Industry uses fly ash as a pozzolanic material (artificial or natural material which contains silica in the reactive form) in the manufacturing of Portland Pozzolana Cement. Around, 2.45 million ton of fly ash was used by cement Industry in 1998-99 which increased to 40.59 million ton during 2016-17.
• Also, Fly ash is used in the manufacturing of tiles, bricks, blocks, and other construction materials, which saves the fertile top layer of soil.
• The fly ash bricks carry High compressive strength, its provide excellent thermal insulation than red clay bricks, fly ash bricks cheaper as compared to clay bricks and fly ash bricks are environment-friendly. These are some of the key driving factors which may fuel the demand over the forecast period
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global fly ash market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, Asia Pacific dominates the market due to increasing urbanization in and growing population in the region have led to increasing demand for constructional activities.
• Improvement in the road constructions and steps adopted for ease in transport through building highways etc. has also led to high demand for fly ash thereby promoting the growth of global fly ash market.
• Further, Increasing demand from the building and construction industry in North America is also expected to boost the growth of fly ash market. Europe is projected to fuel demand for fly ash due to environmental measures adopted in the region.
Competitive Analysis
• Major companies have adopted the agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger to sustain the intense competition in this market.
• The key players profiled in the report include Boral, CEMEX, LafargeHolcim, SCB International, Titan America, Aggregate Industries, Charah Solutions, Inc., Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., United Conveyor Corporation, ACC, and Pavcon.
• For instance, in March 2018, ACC and Ambuja Cements has entered into a master supply agreement for the supply of cement, clinker and raw materials such as fuels, fly ash, slag, and gypsum.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/fly-ash-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/fly-ash-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Fly Ash Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Fly ash is a fine gray powder consisting mostly of spherical, glassy particles that are produced as a byproduct in coal-fired power stations. It has pozzolanic properties, meaning that it reacts with lime to form cementitious compounds.
• Fly ash is commonly known as supplementary cementitious material.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/fly-ash-market
Market Outlook
• Rapid development in the construction industry that has led to an increase in the sale of fly ash and its products across the world.
• For instance, in May 2018, – Charah®, LLC has acquired SCB International, Inc. (SCB) to jointly develop and deploy innovative technologies, including fly ash beneficiation and mineral grinding technologies and potentially doubling its output of materials for concrete and cement customers.
• Further, Advanced material properties, cost-effective, and environment-friendly are some of the factors responsible for the rising popularity of fly ash in the construction industry.
• On the other side, fly ash applications may face struggle from smaller builders and housing builders owing to its tendency to effloresce along with concerns about thaw/freeze performance. Other concerns about using fly ash in concrete include slower strength gain, seasonal limitation, and increased need for air-entraining admixtures.
Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of application, the global fly ash market is segmented into portland cement & concrete (PCC), agriculture, bricks & blocks, road construction, and others. of these, portland cement & concrete (PCC) dominates the market due to maximum utilization and largest users.
• According to the International Journal of Engineering Research report in 2018, Around 23.98% of the total fly ash generated is in the cement sector.
• Also, cement Industry uses fly ash as a pozzolanic material (artificial or natural material which contains silica in the reactive form) in the manufacturing of Portland Pozzolana Cement. Around, 2.45 million ton of fly ash was used by cement Industry in 1998-99 which increased to 40.59 million ton during 2016-17.
• Also, Fly ash is used in the manufacturing of tiles, bricks, blocks, and other construction materials, which saves the fertile top layer of soil.
• The fly ash bricks carry High compressive strength, its provide excellent thermal insulation than red clay bricks, fly ash bricks cheaper as compared to clay bricks and fly ash bricks are environment-friendly. These are some of the key driving factors which may fuel the demand over the forecast period
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global fly ash market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, Asia Pacific dominates the market due to increasing urbanization in and growing population in the region have led to increasing demand for constructional activities.
• Improvement in the road constructions and steps adopted for ease in transport through building highways etc. has also led to high demand for fly ash thereby promoting the growth of global fly ash market.
• Further, Increasing demand from the building and construction industry in North America is also expected to boost the growth of fly ash market. Europe is projected to fuel demand for fly ash due to environmental measures adopted in the region.
Competitive Analysis
• Major companies have adopted the agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger to sustain the intense competition in this market.
• The key players profiled in the report include Boral, CEMEX, LafargeHolcim, SCB International, Titan America, Aggregate Industries, Charah Solutions, Inc., Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., United Conveyor Corporation, ACC, and Pavcon.
• For instance, in March 2018, ACC and Ambuja Cements has entered into a master supply agreement for the supply of cement, clinker and raw materials such as fuels, fly ash, slag, and gypsum.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/fly-ash-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/fly-ash-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.