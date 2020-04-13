Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market is segmented by Application (Industrial, Electronics, Automotive and Others), by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East,
• The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Lithium-ion battery separators are additionally used to avoid physical contact among anode and cathode while assisting ion transport by averting short circuit, expanding consistency and quality of the lithium-ion battery. Lithium-ion battery separator is essentially produced from polymer films and non-woven fiber, where the porous layer is regularly utilized with these materials in assembling of lithium-ion battery separator due to its low assembling expense, avoid blending of synthetic compounds and improved mechanical properties. The Lithium-ion battery separator can also be used as a fuse, where it shutdowns the system of the battery with unusual warmness in the battery cell.
Market Dynamics
• Increase in the usage of electronic products, huge demand for batteries and automotive industry moving towards electric vehicles are the key factors driving the growth of the market globally.
• Development of the electric vehicles industry and rising interest of battery separators is playing as a key driver for market development. Electric Vehicles are picking up a reputation as a result of the increasing ecological concerns and the requirement for a supportable ecosystem in the automotive business. As a result of stringent government guidelines on industrial, automotive, and mechanical part for carbon discharge, makers are moving towards lithium particle battery in vehicles and for modern applications which lead to the development of lithium particle battery separator market. Different nations have set strategies to decrease contamination levels by vehicle emanations. Cleaner, safer and simpler electric vehicles now span categories ranging from two-wheelers and rickshaws to cars and mining vehicles, as well as fleets of buses and vans.
• For instance, Automobile giant Volkswagen has announced an investment of USD 24 billion to set up an all-electric line-up of cars, including infrastructure, by 2030. China's largest electric carmaker BYD reportedly sold 113,669 new energy vehicles in 2017. Automaker Volvo has announced that electric vehicles will account for 50% of all its sales by 2025 and it plans to offer a hybrid variant of all its vehicles from mid-2019.
• Low heat resistance of separators for high performing applications such as electric vehicles is the key restraint hindering the market growth globally. On excessive heat, polyethylene layer melts and shut-down the battery by closing pores of the Li-ion separator, which restricts the transfer of ions.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the application type, lithium-ion battery separator market is segmented into industrial, electronics, automotive and others. The electronics segment market is valued at USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period to reach a USD XX Million by 2026. The electronics holds XX% of market share in 2018 and is expected to increase to XX% by 2026 in Global lithium-ion battery separator market. The lithium-ion battery industry is overwhelmingly meeting the electronics market demand globally, including cell phones, personal computers, and digital/video cameras. Lithium-ion batteries, found in nearly all consumer electronics and made almost exclusively in Asia. For instance, from 2001 to 2016, the value of electronics exports from Asia jumped from USD 537.3 billion to USD 1,758 billion, the growing rate is 8.2% each year on average.
• ENTEK Lithium-Ion Separators is a leading producer of polyethylene separators used in lithium-ion primary and secondary batteries, with end uses ranging from portable devices to vehicles. ENTEK EP is used in secondary lithium batteries powering portable electronic devices such as laptop computers, tablets, mobile phones, and digital cameras. This product is also used in lithium-ion primary batteries for aerospace and military.
• By material type, lithium-ion battery separator market is segmented into Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Others.
• The Polyethylene separator is a micro-porous membrane, which prevents contact between the anode and cathode. The separator is made of polyethylene. In addition, the Polyethylene separator has a safety function called a shutdown. If the cell heats up accidentally, the Polyethylene separator melts due to the high temperature and fills its micro-porous to stop lithium-ion flow between anode and cathode. Having excellent thermal stability is the major driver for the polyethylene segment growth globally. As a single-layer polyethylene (PE) separator can tolerate a temperature of 130°C, so they are mostly used by the manufacturers in lithium-ion batteries.
Geographical Share
• The Asia Pacific market is valued at USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period to reach a USD XX Million by 2026. The Asia Pacific holds XX% of market share in 2018 and is expected to increase to XX% by 2026 in Global lithium-ion battery separator Market. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share globally. The Asia Pacific has established as a center for the Electric vehicle market in the recent years. Asia has several vertically integrated companies with 20 years of experience in making lithium-ion batteries, thus increasing development of electric vehicles will drive the growth for lithium-ion batteries in the forecast period to 2026.
• Asian companies have improved manufacturing processes and this made Asia Pacific as a major hub for the market growth. China, Japan, and Korea Republic already have developed the automobile industry and increasingly invading in to electric vehicles technologies, which will further drive the demand for Lithium-ion batteries, simultaneously for Li-ion separator market. For instance, in China, new electric vehicle sales have reached to 1.161 million units in 2018, which has been increased from 0.19 million units in 2015.
• North American automotive industry is well positioned and has the ability to manufacture electric vehicles with the presence of leading batteries and battery separator firms. For instance, A123Systems has opened the largest lithium-ion automotive battery production facility in North America. Two U.S. players in cell components are Celgard, the world’s third largest producer of separators, and Novolyte, the only North American producer of electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which has production facilities in Louisiana.
Competitive Trends
• Key players in the market are focusing and expanding porosity of the battery separator and utilizing composite materials in assembling of separator which advances the security and quality of the battery.
• The three biggest suppliers of battery separators in China are Senior Tech, Jinhui Hi-Tech, and Zhongke Sci & Tech.
• Some of the key players in Global lithium ion battery separator market are Asahi Kasei, Toray Industry, Freudenberg, SK Innovation, Entek International, Sumitomo Chemical, Ube Industries, Dreamweaver International, Bernard Dumas, and W-Scope Industries. Asahi Kasei holds a world-leading position as a Li-ion battery (LIB) separator manufacturer, supplying both dry-process and wet-process separators with its Celgard™ and Hipore™ products.
• Key players in the industry are expanding their production capacities to meet increasing demand. For instance, On January 2018, Asahi Kasei announced that they are increasing production capacity for Celgard™ and Hipore™ Li-ion battery (LIB) separator* at its plants in North Carolina, the US, and Shiga, Japan, respectively.
