Epidural Anesthesia Sets Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Epidural Anesthesia Sets Market is segmented By Type (Regular Epidural Sets, Combined Spinal Epidural Sets), By Product (Catheters, Needles), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings), and By Region (North Am
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Epidural anesthesia sets Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Epidural anesthesia is partial anesthesia that blocks pain in a particular region of the body. It is administered through the intravenous route. The goal of an epidural is to provide analgesia, or pain relief, rather than anesthesia, which leads to a total lack of feeling. Epidurals block the nerve impulses from the lower spinal segments. This results in decreased sensation in the lower half of the body. It is the most popular method of pain relief during labor. According to the American Pregnancy Association, more than 50% of women giving birth at hospitals use epidural anesthesia. This produces pain relief with minimal effects. These medications may be used in combination with epinephrine, fentanyl, morphine, or clonidine to prolong the epidural’s effect or to stabilize the mother’s blood pressure.
• Epidural medications are local anesthetics, such as bupivacaine, chloroprocaine, or lidocaine. They are often delivered in combination with opioids or narcotics such as fentanyl and sufentanil in order to decrease the required dose of local anesthetic. Epidural Anesthesia Sets include epidural catheters, epidural anesthesia needles, and other anesthesia accessories.
Market Dynamics
• The market is driven by an increase in the number of surgeries worldwide and preference for epidurals by pregnant women due to their ease of use and reliability.
• Pregnant women highly rely on epidural anesthesia during labor to ease the process and pain. According to Stanford Medicine, in 2018, 71% of pregnant women getting epidurals or other spinal anesthesia, which is an increase of 10% from 2008.
• Side-effects associated with the epidural anesthesia in pregnant women such as sudden drop in blood pressure, severe headache, shivering, a ringing of the ears, backache, soreness where the needle is inserted, nausea, difficulty in urinating, prolonged labor pain and maternal exhaustion after delivery can restrict the growth of market in the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• The global epidural anesthesia sets market can be segmented by type as Regular Epidural Sets and Combined Spinal Epidural Sets, by product as Catheters and Needles and by the end user as Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Home Care Settings.
• Combined Spinal Epidural Sets is expected to account for the largest market share due to more freedom to move while in the bed and greater ability to change positions with assistance. In Combined Epidural Sets anesthesiologist pull the needle into the epidural space, thread a catheter through the needle and then withdraw the needle and leave the catheter in place. With the catheter in place, an epidural can be inserted at any time if the initial intrathecal injection is inadequate.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global epidural anesthesia sets market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
• North America is expected to dominate the market in the period of forecast, due to rise in adoption of epidural anesthesia sets by patients as well as physicians in the region, availability of well-qualified anesthesiologists that are trained in the delivery of spinal epidurals, introduction of a wide variety of spinal epidural sets by key players in the market, developed for the delivery of single dose as well as continuous dose of anesthesia and numerous awareness campaigns being conducted by governments. Epidural anesthesia sets make physicians capable of altering the anesthesia dosage as per their clinical requirements.
• Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to improvement in hospital infrastructure and other health care centers. Many key players are increasing their footprints in the region by investing in the health care sector in countries of Asia. In November 2018, China’s National Health Commission pledged to make epidural anesthesia more widely available across the country, in response to Chinese women’s growing demand for pain relief during childbirth. The service, widely available in developed countries, is only offered in a few urban hospitals in China. Many women end up opting for cesarean sections just to avoid labor pain.
• China has one of the world’s highest C-section rates, partly due to the poor quality of natural delivery services.
Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major key players in the market are B. Braun Medical Inc., VOGT MEDICAL, Baxter, Hull Anesthesia, Suru International Private Limited, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Halyard Health, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Zhejiang Fert Medical Device. The major players in the epidural anesthesia market have introduced new products sets and kits of regional anesthesia globally, focusing on a customized range of doses, depending on clinical requirements of the patient. Customized and self-procedure kits of anesthesia contain components required for single-dose or continuous delivery of anesthesia.
• In April 2018, B. Braun Medical Inc. introduced its first FDA-approved local anesthetic for spinal anesthesia -- Clorotekal® (chloroprocaine hydrochloride) -- at the American Society of Regional Anesthesia (ASRA) and Acute Pain Medicine’s 43rd annual conference.
• In April 2018, Smiths medical introduced three new products in its regional anesthesia portfolio namely EchoGlo® Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB) Needles and Catheters, CADD® Infusion Systems with NRFit™ Connector, and CADD®-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump.
