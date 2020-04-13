Flow Cytometry Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Flow Cytometry Market is segmented By Application (Oncology, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy, hematology, and others), By Technology (bead-based and cell-based), By Product Type (analyzer, sorter, kits& reagents, others), By en
• The global flow cytometry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Flow cytometry is a technique used to detect and measure the inherited characteristics of a population of cells or particles.
• A sample containing particles or cells are mixed with fluid and compressed into the flow cytometer instrument. Batteries are being labeled with fluorescent markers so that the light is first absorbed and emitted in the form of wavelengths.
• The maximum number of cells can be quickly examined, and data gathered are processed by a computer. Flow cytometry is frequently used in basic research, clinical practice, and trials.
• It is used in cell counting, cell sorting, determining cell characteristics and function, detecting microorganisms, biomarker detection, protein engineering detection and diagnosis of health disorders such as blood cancer. Modern flow cytometers usually possess multiple lasers, and fluorescence detectors and the advance cytometers possess ten lasers and 30 fluorescence detectors.
Market Outlook
• Increase in leukemia, HIV AIDS and cancer cases incidence and prevalence globally and usage of flow cytometry in immuno-oncology (IO) research (IO focuses majorly on cells to analyze their behavior thus predicting cancer) are driving the flow cytometry market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.
• According to the National Cancer Institute in 2018, it was being estimated that 60,300 new leukemia cases are diagnosed, and the deaths are around 24,470 cases in the United States.
• According To UNAIDS in 2017, 31.1-43.9 million people globally are living with HIV by out of which 1.8 million are newly affected with HIV.
Market Segmentation
• The market is segmented by technology (bead-based and cell-based), by the application (oncology, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy, hematology, and others), product type (analyzer, sorter, kits& reagents, others) end-users (hospitals, research organizations, clinical diagnostic centers and others).
• By Application, the global flow cytometry market is segmented into oncology, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy, hematology, and others. The disease diagnosis includes the detection of HIV/AIDS and leukemia by flow cytometric immunophenotyping. Immuno-oncology uses flow cytometry in combination with reagents and instruments for generation and analysis of immune system role in cancer. The flow cytometry is a versatile tool for all phases of drug discovery. The disease diagnosis segment dominates the global flow cytometry market due to an increase in the diagnosis of initial stage diagnosis of HIV/AIDS and leukemia, and it is also expected to remain high during the forecast period.
• According to the study conducted by researchers at National Institute of Health in January 2019 explains that the peripheral blood flow cytometry for the diagnosis of pediatric acute leukemia has high reliability with an accuracy of greater than 98%.
Geographical Share
• The global flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW.
• North America dominates the global flow cytometry market due to the higher adoption rate of new technologies in the health care industry. Government and private organization initiatives for the research and development in flow cytometry increased usage and development of new technologies in flow cytometry for drug discovery by research organizations.
• According to the research conducted by researchers at the Society Of Laboratory Automation And Screening, the U.S in 2018 developed a new high-throughput flow cytometry in drug discovery by introducing technological innovation in novel sample handling and analysis technologies.
• In June 2017, FDA approved the premarket review pathway of the first agency authorized test use of flow cytometry to aid in the detection of several leukemia and lymphomas.
Competitive Trends
• Acquisitions and strategic collaborations, new product launches in cell sorting and advanced technologies (camera detection and cloud-based platform) in flow cytometry products are driving the global flow cytometry market.
• In October 2018, Merck announced their strategic agreement to sell its Amnis Flow cytometry and Guava technologies business to Luminex Corporation.
• In August 2018, Sysmex Patric received WHO prequalification for CyFlow counter system.
• In April 2018, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) launched BD FACSymphonyTM S6 high parameter cell sorter to enable sorting of rare cell types.
• In April 2018, Merck launched a new benchtop flow cytometer for cell analysis by camera detection.
• In January 2108, Luminex corporation acquired the milliporesigma’s flow cytometry portfolio.
• In July 2017, FlowJo and BD merged to provide a cloud platform for real-time single-cell marketing collaboration.
• Major market players in Flow Cytometry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Merck KGaA, Sysmex Partec GmbH, Luminex Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sony Biotechnology, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Stratedigm, Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.
