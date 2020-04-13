Drug Eluting Balloon Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market is segmented By Product Type (Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon, Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon), By Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon (Paccocath, FreePac, TransPax, EnduraCoat), By End-Users (Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterizati
• The Global Drug eluting balloon Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Drug-Eluting Balloons (DEBs), also called as Drug-Coated Balloons (DCBs), are conventional semi-compliant angioplasty balloons covered with an anti-proliferative drug which is released into the vessel wall during inflation of the balloon to help reduce high restenosis rates in peripheral artery disease (PAD).
• Market Dynamics
• The global drug eluting balloon market is primarily driven by increasing demand for drug-coated balloons over the standard Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA), balloons for treating peripheral and coronary arterial diseases. In addition, the market growth is also expected to be high due to rapidly increasing technological advancements in drug eluting balloon.
• The rising prevalence of heart diseases and ageing population are a key factors driving the growth of drug eluting balloon market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 15 million Americans suffer from coronary heart disease, which makes it the most common type of heart disease, which results in the deaths of over 370,000 people, annually. In most cases, the progression of CADs (Coronary Artery Diseases) becomes clinically apparent by the age of 40. However, the patients aged 65 years or more account for approximately 85% of the total deaths from CAD.
• Hence, the rise in geriatric population is also leading to increase in Coronary heart disease prevalence, increasing investing in R&D activities by major players to develop and commercialize drug eluting balloon is fuelling the growth of the market.
• However, high cost of the drug eluting balloon devices, long-governing approval procedure, and high investment required due to the high erosion rate in clinical trials is restraining the growth of the market.
Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of product type, peripheral drug eluting balloon, the peripheral drug eluting balloon segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and expected to dominate over the forecast period (2019-2026). The segment is growing due to growing usage of drug eluting balloon in the treatment of peripheral artery diseases as these devices are easy to use and the treatment shows improved patency rate as compared to that of standard PTA balloons. In addition, the growth of the peripheral drug eluting balloon segment attributed to the increasing development in these devices by major players.
• The coronary drug eluting balloon segment is anticipated to register an above average growth rate during the forecast period despite the predominant use of drug eluting stents in coronary interventions. Rise in preference for drug eluting balloon for coronary interventions has been observed among physicians as these devices have the potential to eradicate the risk of stent failure and show higher efficiency than drug eluting stents. Additionally, anticipated product launches by Boston Scientific and Concept, Medical, Inc. are likely to drive the coronary drug eluting balloon segment during the forecast period.
• On the basis of drug coating technology, the FreePac segment held the largest market share in 2018 and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to entry of several new drug coating technologies in the market.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global Drug Eluting Balloon market with largest market share in 2018 and estimated to hold the highest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026), due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of heart diseases, and technological advancements in this region.
• In Asia-Pacific, the market size of drug eluting balloon market is contributed by major countries such as the China, and India. The region is growing due to several initiatives taken by governments to increase awareness about therapeutic applications of drug-eluting balloons in coronary and peripheral artery diseases. In addition, aging population and increased investments by many foreign medical device companies, fuelled the growth of the drug-eluting balloons market in the region. For instance, according to UN, approximately 30% of the total population in China is estimated comprise elderly people by 2050. Developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to have a larger geriatric population base compared to developed countries, such as the U.S. For instance, the number of people aged above 60 years is expected to reach 437 million in China and 324 million in India compared to 107 million in the U.S. by 2050. Hence, the demand for drug eluting balloon devices is increasing in this region, leading to growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major players in the Drug Eluting Balloon market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Biotronik, Acotec Scientific, among others. The key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. For instance,
• In May 2018, MedAlliance SA, a company developing and commercialising the first sirolimus micro-reservoir drug-coated balloon (SELUTION DCB) to treat patients suffering from peripheral artery disease (PAD), coronary artery disease (CAD), arteriovenous fistulas (AVF) and grafts (AVG) for end-stage renal disease, raised US$37 million to launch sirolimus drug-coated balloon.
• Also, In July 2018, Cagent vascular raised USD 11.87 million to fund the expansion of the serranator family of percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) serration balloon catheters.
