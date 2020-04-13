Dravet Syndrome Therapeutics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Dravet Syndrome Therapeutics Market is segmented By Treatment Type (Anticonvulsant therapies, Cannabinoid-based therapies, Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) –
• The Global Dravet syndrome therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Dravet syndrome is an epilepsy syndrome that begins in early childhood with a spectrum of symptoms ranging from mild to severe. It can occur due to mutations in SCN1A gene or from family. According to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, it is reported that 85% of Dravet syndrome cases originated due to a mutation in the SCN1A gene and, 15% to 25% cases of the Dravet syndrome, a family history of epilepsy or febrile seizures exists.
Market Dynamics
• Many factors such as the rising R&D expenditure, increasing government assistance, rising healthcare expenditure in the developed countries, are the few factors propelling the growth of the global Dravet syndrome market.
• Additionally, development of new drugs and therapies by prominent manufacturers to have diversified product portfolio is boosting the global Dravet syndrome therapeutics market. For instance, in 2017, Biscayne Neurotherapeutics, Inc., received approval from the U.S. FDA for its compound BIS-001 indicated for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.
• Similarly, in 2017, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company collaborated with Ovid for development and commercialization of TAK-935/OV935 for the treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathy.
• However, side effects of drugs and other therapeutic agents, lack of awareness among people are the major factors hampering the global Dravet syndrome therapeutics market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2015, the Dravet syndrome affects only around 1 out of 15,700 individuals in the U.S.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the treatment type the global syndrome therapeutics market is broadly segmented into Anticonvulsant therapies, vagus nerve stimulation, Ketogenic diet. Anticonvulsant therapies segment accounted for major market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Anticonvulsant therapies are commonly known as seizure drugs which include clobazam, Topiramate, valproic acid, stiripentol, Levetiracetam and others. They are used to provide symptomatic only and have not been demonstrated to alter the course of epilepsy. They reduce seizure frequency by suppressing neuronal excitability via various molecular targets in the synapse. Additionally, new drug developments in this segment is expected to drive the global market. For instance, in 2018, Epidiolex (cannabidiol or CBD) by GW Research Ltd. was approved to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age and older. This is the first FDA-approved cannabinoid product to treat Dravet syndrome.
Geographical Analysis
• The global Dravet Syndrome Therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region accounted for major market share in 2018 in the global Dravet syndrome treatment market. It is owing to the growth initiatives and funding by various organizations to support the development of new treatment for Dravet syndrome. For instance, in 2017, Dravet Syndrome Foundation, funded an amount of US$ 3,600,000 for the development of new treatment methods for this disorder. During the forecast period (2019-2026) Asia Pacific region expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to a huge patient pool. Further developing healthcare technology & rising healthcare expenditure in various Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Australia. According to Australian Institutes of Health and Welfare (AIHW), Australia spent $180.7 billion on health in 2016–17 i.e. more than $7,400 per person which grew by 4.7% from 2015–16.
Competitive Analysis
• Significant players of the global Dravet syndrome therapeutics market are Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals Plc., Ovid Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, OPKO Health Inc., Zogenix, Inc, Biocodex S.A., PTC Therapeutics, Inc., Biscayne Neurotherapeutics, Inc., and others. The diversified product portfolio is the major factor that is responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the market. Also, they have been adopting key strategies, such as new product developments, acquisitions, and expansions, to increase their share in the Dravet syndrome therapeutics market. For instance –
• In February 2018, Zogenix Inc. received approval for its Phase III drug ZX-008 for seizures associated with Dravet Syndrome from FDA.
• In 2018, Dicomit (stiripentol) by Biocodex was approved for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
• In 2017, Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, got approval for its EPX-300 drug, indicated for the treatment of the Dravet syndrome from FDA.
• In 2017, Ovid Therapeutics (the U.S.) got orphan drug designation from FDA for its product, TAK-935/OV935.
