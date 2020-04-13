Fertility Testing Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Fertility Testing Devices Market is segmented By Product Type (Ovulation prediction kits, Male fertility testing kits, Fertility monitors, Others), By Type (Gender, Female Fertility Testing Device, Male Fertility Testing Device), By Distribution Ch
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Fertility Testing Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Fertility testing is the process in which the fertility of an individual is been assessed. These tests can be performed for general or to find out the fertile window.
• Fertility of an individual can be affected due to a health condition, which can include overweight, stress, anxiety and etc.,
• According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the ratio for male and female infertility are 1/3rd of infertility cases are due to female factor infertility and one-third are due to male factor infertility, and the other part can be unexplained infertility or can be from either side of the gender.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/fertility-testing-devices-market
Market Drivers and Restraints
• Increase in infertility rate and obesity among the population of developed and emerging countries play a vital role in the market growth over the forecast period.
• Infertility among women can be an age-related issue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average number of births in the U.S. had dropped by 2% from 2016 to 2017, i.e. 60.2 births per 1,000 women aging 15 to 44 years.
• Women aged above 35 years are susceptible to fertility complications. The number of cases related to fertility issues is on the rise as a result of an increase in the average age of pregnancies. Most women worldwide are prioritizing their careers, resulting in delayed marriages and pregnancies.
• In 2012, CDC estimated that worldwide the percentage of first births in women aged 30 or above increased from 5% in 1975 to 26% in 2010. Since 1970, the average age of first births in the US increased from 21 to 25 years due to a rise in the number of first births among women aged 35 years and above.
• Globally, women aged above 35 years have an infertility rate of over 35%. About 20% of women aged between 35 and 44 years undergo fertility services to increase their chances of pregnancy.
• Additionally, WHO’s 2015 statistics estimated that, in 2014, about 600 million people were obese, and the global incidence of obesity increased almost two-folds during 1980- 2014. It also estimated that about 13% of the adult population worldwide suffered from obesity-related issues.
• In 2012, the Trust for America’s Health estimated that the rate of obesity among Americans, both males and females, more than doubled since 1980, accounting for 35% of the adult population.
• The organization also estimated that, by 2030, about 44% of the adult population, i.e., 50 million adults in the U.S., are likely to be obese, concerning higher chances of fertility issues.
• The market is hugely dependent on the monitoring devices and the test kits, however, lack of regulation guidelines, malfunctioning of the devices and also the price fluctuations are the major concern for the fertility testing devices market.
Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of product type, fertility monitors hold the major market share and are expected to grow over the forecast period.
• The fertility monitors are an electronic device which works on the basis of multiple technologies to assess the fertility.
• These devices analyze hormonal changes in the body particularly in urine, basal body temperature, the electrical resistance of saliva and vaginal fluids etc., These devices can be used to assess the pregnancy achievement. There are multiple companies though not being the tier I companies have their product in the market and customer acceptance is high due to their functionality pros and compact size.
• A major few fertility monitors are Clearblue, Lady-Comp, Daisy, Ovacue, iFertracker etc.
Geography Analysis
• North America dominates the global fertility testing devices market in 2018. The prevalence of infertility and associated disorders, such as obesity, are on the rise.
• In 2013, the CDC estimated that 6% of married women in the US, aged between 15 and 44 years, had issues with infertility.
• The ASRM reports that male infertility accounts for one-third of all infertility cases in the US. According to the CDC data, 2016, Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, there were 263,577 Assisted Reproductive Technology cycles performed at 463 reporting clinics in the United States during 2016, resulting in 65,996 live births (deliveries of one or more living infants) and 76,930 live-born infants. Of the 263,577 ART cycles performed in 2016, 65,840 were banking cycles in which the intent of the ART cycle was to freeze all resulting eggs or embryos for future ART cycles and for which we would not expect a resulting pregnancy or birth.
• Followed by, Asia Pacific is the next most dominant market for fertility testing devices market with high CAGR over the forecast period. Such an increase in the market is attracted by increase awareness at the young age summed up by improving healthcare infrastructure, increased adoption of high-end technologies, and the less-regulated healthcare system.
Competitive Analysis
• The market is witnessing high competition with the presence of tier II, and Tier III companies.
• High infertility rates and advances in technology drive the growth of the Global fertility testing devices market.
• The competitive scenario in the market is propelled by M&A and investment in R&D for advanced products.
• A number of players are expected to enter the market because of the high revenue-generating potential of the market. For instance, a startup company, OvaScience, introduced the Augment treatment, which improves egg health to increase IVF success rates.
• Also, collaborations among mid-size medical device companies help in developing novel fertility testing devices on both the collaborating corporations. Manufacturers of media and equipment acquire local distributors while private equities acquire clinics that offer fertility testing services.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/fertility-testing-devices-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/fertility-testing-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Fertility Testing Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Fertility testing is the process in which the fertility of an individual is been assessed. These tests can be performed for general or to find out the fertile window.
• Fertility of an individual can be affected due to a health condition, which can include overweight, stress, anxiety and etc.,
• According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the ratio for male and female infertility are 1/3rd of infertility cases are due to female factor infertility and one-third are due to male factor infertility, and the other part can be unexplained infertility or can be from either side of the gender.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/fertility-testing-devices-market
Market Drivers and Restraints
• Increase in infertility rate and obesity among the population of developed and emerging countries play a vital role in the market growth over the forecast period.
• Infertility among women can be an age-related issue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average number of births in the U.S. had dropped by 2% from 2016 to 2017, i.e. 60.2 births per 1,000 women aging 15 to 44 years.
• Women aged above 35 years are susceptible to fertility complications. The number of cases related to fertility issues is on the rise as a result of an increase in the average age of pregnancies. Most women worldwide are prioritizing their careers, resulting in delayed marriages and pregnancies.
• In 2012, CDC estimated that worldwide the percentage of first births in women aged 30 or above increased from 5% in 1975 to 26% in 2010. Since 1970, the average age of first births in the US increased from 21 to 25 years due to a rise in the number of first births among women aged 35 years and above.
• Globally, women aged above 35 years have an infertility rate of over 35%. About 20% of women aged between 35 and 44 years undergo fertility services to increase their chances of pregnancy.
• Additionally, WHO’s 2015 statistics estimated that, in 2014, about 600 million people were obese, and the global incidence of obesity increased almost two-folds during 1980- 2014. It also estimated that about 13% of the adult population worldwide suffered from obesity-related issues.
• In 2012, the Trust for America’s Health estimated that the rate of obesity among Americans, both males and females, more than doubled since 1980, accounting for 35% of the adult population.
• The organization also estimated that, by 2030, about 44% of the adult population, i.e., 50 million adults in the U.S., are likely to be obese, concerning higher chances of fertility issues.
• The market is hugely dependent on the monitoring devices and the test kits, however, lack of regulation guidelines, malfunctioning of the devices and also the price fluctuations are the major concern for the fertility testing devices market.
Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of product type, fertility monitors hold the major market share and are expected to grow over the forecast period.
• The fertility monitors are an electronic device which works on the basis of multiple technologies to assess the fertility.
• These devices analyze hormonal changes in the body particularly in urine, basal body temperature, the electrical resistance of saliva and vaginal fluids etc., These devices can be used to assess the pregnancy achievement. There are multiple companies though not being the tier I companies have their product in the market and customer acceptance is high due to their functionality pros and compact size.
• A major few fertility monitors are Clearblue, Lady-Comp, Daisy, Ovacue, iFertracker etc.
Geography Analysis
• North America dominates the global fertility testing devices market in 2018. The prevalence of infertility and associated disorders, such as obesity, are on the rise.
• In 2013, the CDC estimated that 6% of married women in the US, aged between 15 and 44 years, had issues with infertility.
• The ASRM reports that male infertility accounts for one-third of all infertility cases in the US. According to the CDC data, 2016, Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, there were 263,577 Assisted Reproductive Technology cycles performed at 463 reporting clinics in the United States during 2016, resulting in 65,996 live births (deliveries of one or more living infants) and 76,930 live-born infants. Of the 263,577 ART cycles performed in 2016, 65,840 were banking cycles in which the intent of the ART cycle was to freeze all resulting eggs or embryos for future ART cycles and for which we would not expect a resulting pregnancy or birth.
• Followed by, Asia Pacific is the next most dominant market for fertility testing devices market with high CAGR over the forecast period. Such an increase in the market is attracted by increase awareness at the young age summed up by improving healthcare infrastructure, increased adoption of high-end technologies, and the less-regulated healthcare system.
Competitive Analysis
• The market is witnessing high competition with the presence of tier II, and Tier III companies.
• High infertility rates and advances in technology drive the growth of the Global fertility testing devices market.
• The competitive scenario in the market is propelled by M&A and investment in R&D for advanced products.
• A number of players are expected to enter the market because of the high revenue-generating potential of the market. For instance, a startup company, OvaScience, introduced the Augment treatment, which improves egg health to increase IVF success rates.
• Also, collaborations among mid-size medical device companies help in developing novel fertility testing devices on both the collaborating corporations. Manufacturers of media and equipment acquire local distributors while private equities acquire clinics that offer fertility testing services.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/fertility-testing-devices-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/fertility-testing-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.