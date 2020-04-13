Circadian Rhythm Sleep Treatment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Circadian Rhythm Sleep Treatment Market By Treatment Type (Light Therapy, Drug Therapy, Chronotherapy), By Disorder (Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome, Advanced Sleep Phase Syndrome, Irregular Sleep-Wake Disorder, Non-24-h Sleep-Wake Syndrome, Others),
• The Global Circadian rhythm sleep Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Circadian rhythm sleep disorders (CRSD) are sleep disorders which affect the timing of sleep. CRSDs arise from a persistent pattern of sleep/wake disturbances that can be caused either by dysfunction in one's biological clock system or by a misalignment between one's endogenous oscillator and externally imposed cues. The primary event in circadian rhythm sleep treatment is depression of melatonin level and irregular melatonin level during the circadian body clock.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing prevalence of sleep disorders is boosting the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, around 49.2 million people across the globe have sleeping issues. Increasing awareness about sleep disorders and technological advancements are boosting the global sleep aids market. Additionally, growing awareness initiatives by various organizations to educate people and medical practitioners about healthy sleep habits are propelling the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market. For instance, in March 2018, the National Sleep Foundation conducted the sleep awareness week with the theme ‘Begin with Sleep Moreover.'
• However, some side effects such as dizziness, headache, short-term feelings of depression, daytime sleepiness, stomach cramps, and irritability. These factors are hampering the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market.
Market Segmentation
• Based on type of disorder the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is broadly segmented as Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome (DSPS), Advanced Sleep Phase Syndrome (ASPS), Irregular Sleep-Wake Disorder (ISWD), Non-24-h Sleep-Wake Syndrome, and Others. Non-24hours sleep-wake syndrome accounted for major market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period. Owing to increasing cases of non 24 hours of the sleep-wake syndrome. According to a sleep apnea association In America, 70% of adults report that they obtain insufficient sleep at least one night a month, and 11% report inadequate sleep every night.
• Based on the treatment type the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment is segmented into light therapy, drug therapy, and chronotherapy. The drug treatment for circadian rhythm sleep disorder covers hypnotic drugs and melatonin agonist drugs. The growing adoption of the melatonin receptor in the Non 24 hours sleep awake disorder, owing to advantages such as reduced adverse effects and high efficacy, is projected to fuel the growth of the drug therapy segment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, about 9 million U.S. adults are consumed prescription sleep drugs.
Geographical Analysis
• The global Circadian Rhythm Sleep Treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted fora major market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period (2019-2026). The growing prevalence of sleep-related disorders, especially circadian rhythm sleep disorders is expected to boost the demand for circadian rhythm sleep treatment. According to data from the CDC, in 2017, around 50 to 70 million Americans are suffering from sleep disorders and sleep deprivation. Further, the advanced medical facilities avail high availability of circadian rhythm sleep treatment drugs and devices in the U.S. is fueling the demand for circadian rhythm sleep treatment in this region.
Competitive Analysis
• Significant players of the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market are Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V, Fitbit, Koninklijke Philips, Compass Health Brands (Carex Health), Natus Medical, Compumedics, Lucimed (Luminette), and others. The product launches, collaboration, and product agreements, and other key developments are the dominating strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their product portfolio in the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market. For instance, in June 2016, Fitbit released a simple yet powerful set of sleep tools to improve the sleep consistency and overall health of the user by keeping track of the sleep.
