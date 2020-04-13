Breast Aesthetic Surgery Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Breast Aesthetic Surgery Market is segmented By Procedure( Breast Augmentation, Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction), By End User(.Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe
• The Global Breast aesthetic surgery Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Aesthetic surgery, also known as cosmetic surgery, is used for the restoration and enhancement of the aesthetic appearance of an individual. Aesthetic surgery can be performed on any part of the body. The procedure is performed by an aesthetic plastic surgeon. Aesthetic surgery for breast has been practiced for many years for reduction, enhancement, and mastopexy. Breast aesthetic surgery is of three types: augmentation, reduction, and reconstruction.
• Breast augmentation, also known as augmentation mammoplasty, is performed to enhance the appearance and size of woman's breasts. It is done with implants that can be placed over or under the pectoralis chest muscle. A breast implant is typically a silicone shell filled with either saline or silicone gel. Breast reduction is known as reduction mammoplasty. The procedure involves removal of excess skin, fat, and glandular tissue. With this type of surgery, scarring can be extensive; possible side effects include pain and lumpiness from scar tissue and the inability to breastfeed. Breast reconstruction seeks to recreate breast with the desired appearance and volume. This can be done with either implant or with a woman's own tissue.
• The American society for aesthetic plastic surgery estimates that, for the year 2017, there was a 7.7% increase in the total number of breast aesthetic surgical procedures over 2016, with almost 2.1 million surgical procedures performed in 2017.
Market Dynamics
• The major factors driving the breast aesthetic surgery market include – growing demand of retaining youthfulness amongst women and increasing desire to look fit and attractive with growing age, rise in prevalence of breast cancer and technological factors such as the development of advanced materials such as silicone implants.
• According to World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer with an estimated amount of 1.8 million cases in 2018, nearly 1 in 8 women develop invasive breast cancer, accounting to about 12.4% of cases of breast cancer globally. This has resulted in an increase in a number of mastectomy and lumpectomy procedures that further boosts demand for implants and breast reconstruction surgeries. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, out of nearly 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2017, breast augmentation has the highest number with 300,378 procedures.
• The high cost of surgeries, lack of skilled personnel to perform procedures, lack of affinity to undergo procedures, and adverse side effects after the surgeries are hindering the growth of breast aesthetic surgery market.
Market Segmentation
• The global breast aesthetic surgery market is segmented on the basis of procedure as – breast augmentation, breast reduction, and breast reconstruction. By end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, cosmetic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.
• According to the International Society of Plastic Surgery, hospitals dominated the aesthetic surgery market, as majority of surgeries are carried out in the hospitals because of higher facilities and skilled doctors. According to the WHO, in 2012, 1.7 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer. Furthermore, in 2018, there were about 2 million breast cancer cases in the U.S and Europe. Hence, an increase in breast cancer prevalence is a major factor contributing to the growth of breast reconstruction across the globe. Furthermore, cosmetic surgery involving breast augmentation procedures helps in enhancing the appearance. Breast implantation is considered as a significant procedure in the field of cosmetic surgery. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 1.7 million cosmetic surgeries have been performed in 2015. In addition, a 2% rise in these procedures has been reported as compared to 2014.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global breast aesthetic surgery market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.
• In North America according to the National Clearinghouse of Plastic Surgery Procedural Statistics 2017, aesthetic breast surgeries witnessed an increase of 4.8% in the number of surgeries performed in 2017 as compared to the surgical procedures performed in 2016. American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) estimated 256,800 breast reduction surgeries and around 100,614 breast lift surgeries among U.S. women in the year 2018. The American Cancer Society (ACS), projected that 278,361 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed among women in 2018 in the U.S.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth, owing to reduced cost of implantation procedures, leading to rise of medical tourism in Asian countries such as India, China, and other South-east Asian economies. For instance, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the cost of breast aesthetic surgeries performed in India is almost one-third of the cost for the procedures in the U.S.
Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major market key players are Allergan, Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma, Sanofi, Cutera, Ipsen, Sientra Inc., Alma Lasers, Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics plc, Groupe Sebbin SAS and POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH. Few of the recent developments and strategies of the key market competitors include –
• In September 2018, Allergan acquired Bonti Inc., clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, fast-acting neurotoxin programs for aesthetic and therapeutic applications.
• In April 2018, Sientra Inc. received FDA approval for the company’s PMA supplement allowing commercialization of its OPUS-branded breast implant products manufactured by Vesta, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company.
• In February 2018, AMSilk GmbH, the world’s first industrial supplier of synthetic silk biopolymers for medical devices, partnered with POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, a leading manufacturer of soft tissue silicone implants, to begin the clinical study POSIS, the first-in-human clinical safety testing of silk-coated silicone SILKline breast implants in Europe.
• In June 2017, Allergan plc (Allergan) acquired Keller Medical Inc. (Keller), a medical device company that developed Keller Funnel, a surgical device used in conjunction with breast implants. The acquisition helped Allergan to expand its plastic surgery related product portfolio.
• In January 2017, Allergen received an approval from FDA for NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch Breast Implants.
