Battery Materials Recycling Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Battery Materials Recycling Market is segmented By Material (Lead, Nickel, Lithium, Cobalt, Manganese, Others (iron), By End User (Automotive Industry, Building, construction industry, Aerospace industry, Consumer electronics, Others (industrial),
• Battery recycling is the process of recycling used batteries from various sources, preventing them from going into municipal wastes and landfills for disposal. Batteries consist of several heavy metals and toxic chemicals. Therefore, disposing them off as regular trash has raised concerns about water pollution and soil contamination.
• The Global Battery materials Recycling Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Dynamics
• The growth of the global automotive market, demand for batteries from various end user industries such as consumer electronics and building and construction industry and the rising environmental concerns are the major factors boosting the growth of the global battery materials recycling market. In the automotive sector, Lead acid batteries are used in (starting-lighting-ignition) SLI systems of automobiles. In commercial applications, they are used as backup power supply for high end servers, personal computers, telephone exchanges, and in off grid homes with inverters. In the building and construction industry, they are used with inverters as power backup. Lithium and silver oxide batteries are used in portable consumer instruments like calculators, iPods, digital diaries, wrist watches and stop watches, toys, and artificial pacemakers. The increasing applications of batteries in various industries coupled with the growth of the end user industries is expected to augment the growth of the global battery recycling market in the future.
• However, high initial investments in designing the recycling processes and lack of awareness of battery materials in developing countries might hamper the growth of the global Battery Materials Recycling market in the future.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the end user, the market is segmented automotive industry, building and construction industry, aerospace industry, consumer electronics, packaging and others (consumer goods).
• The automotive industry is are one of the dominant segments of the global Battery Materials Recycling market owing to the rising global automotive sales. Batteries are typically used in vehicles for SLI applications. However, electric cars which solely run on batteries are increasingly becoming popular owing to emission constraints which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. According to the International Organization of motor vehicles manufacturers (OICA), 96.8 million vehicles were sold globally in 2017 compared to 93.9 million and 89.7 million in 2016 and 2015 respectively. Furthermore, according to the International Energy Agency, 2017 witnessed global record sales of 1.1 million electric cars. The sales of electric vehicles have increased by more than 50% in 2017 and China has accounted for nearly half of the sales. The global stock of electric vehicles surpassed 3 million in 2017. Thus, batteries are witnessing robust demand owing to their increasing applications and their recycling being extremely critical to the environment is anticipated to boost the global battery materials recycling market in the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• The Global Battery Materials Recycling Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is further segmented into the countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is the dominant segment in the Battery Materials Recycling Market owing to the flourishing consumer electronics market, building and construction industries and automotive industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan and the flourishing wind generation industries in the Asia Pacific region.
• The growth in smartphone shipments on a regional basis have influenced the market scenario, with the rising sales volume of smartphones ensuring robust demand for batteries. Lithium Ion batteries are the most widely preferred batteries in smart phones as they are primary source of power for the mobile phones. Smartphone shipments in China are rising at a healthy rate owing to the increasing population of China and widespread internet connectivity. Shipments increased from 385.3 million units to 448.5 million units in 2016 finally surging to 454.4 million units in 2017. The growing population in China coupled with rising disposable incomes of the population is ensuring high demand rates for smartphones which is expected to augment the growth of the battery materials recycling market.
Competitive Analysis
• New product launches, expansion of facilities, mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships are vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.
• For instance, in May 2019, Volkswagen has announced plans to build its first center for electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling at its facility in Salzgitter, Germany. The plant is expected to open next year, according to the company, and will be able to recycle 1,200 tons of EV batteries per year initially.
• Moreover, in April 2019, Tesla announced plans in its new sustainability report to open a new battery recycling facility at its Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. The facility will recycle used batteries from early Tesla’s as well as extra batteries from the company's own manufacturing efforts.
