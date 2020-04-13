Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is segmented By Product Type (Susceptibility Testing Disks, MIC Strips, Susceptibility Plates, Automated Laboratory Instruments, Consumables), By Method (Broth Dilution Method, Rapid Automated Method, Dis
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Antimicrobial susceptibility testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Antibiotic susceptibility or antibiotic sensitivity is the vulnerability of bacteria to antibiotics. An antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is done to help choose the antibiotic that will be most effective against the specific types of bacteria or fungus infecting an individual. AST detects resistance, confirms susceptibility, and guides the choice of patient therapy. Antibiotic resistance is a major global health issue which entails action across the world. Determining the causative pathogens and their antibiotic sensitivities are essential for guiding antimicrobial therapy and typically needs between two days to one week from the time of sample collection.
Market Dynamics
• The global market for the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is primarily driven by a rise in the number of infectious diseases and technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility techniques. In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO), ranked three infectious diseases (lower respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, and tuberculosis) in the top ten causes of death worldwide. According to WHO in 2017, 10 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.6 million died from the disease. Another factor further propelling the market growth are increased funding, research grants, public-private investments, and the development of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse. For instance, in November 2018, Arizona State University's researchers received a five-year, US$5.8 Million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop a more effective antimicrobial susceptibility test that detects and images individual bacterial cells and determines their susceptibility to antibiotics via a novel algorithm. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, an estimated 600 000 new cases of rifampicin- or multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) emerged globally, and MDR/RR-TB caused 240 000 deaths. An anti-TB drug resistance surveillance data showed that 4.1% of new and 19% of previously treated TB cases in the world are estimated to have MDR/RR-TB.
• However, the high cost of automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems and stringent regulatory procedures may hinder market progress.
Market Segmentation
• By Product Type, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market is segmented into manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, Automated Laboratory Instruments, and Consumables. The manual susceptibility testing products are sub-segmented into Susceptibility Testing Disks, Mic Strips, and Susceptibility Plates and holds the most significant global market share. It can be attributed to the increasing demand for susceptibility testing products with the rising prevalence of infectious diseases leading. The standard procedure for assessing antimicrobial activity is the disc diffusion test. It can be attributed to its convenience, efficiency, and cost making the disk diffusion method the most widely used method for determining antimicrobial resistance. Another procedure being more commonly used is the MIC Strips (minimum inhibitory concentration).
• By Method, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market is segmented into Broth Dilution Method, Rapid Automated Method, Disk Diffusion Method, Gradient Diffusion Method, and Molecular Testing Method. Disk diffusion method holds the mast substantial market share in the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market as it is extensively used for epidemiologic and clinical purposes. Broth dilution method is a fast growing market share as it is widely used for detection of infection caused by E. coli, Salmonella, and Enterococcus.
• By Test Type, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market is segmented into antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic, and others. Antibacterial testing dominates the test type segment for the AST market owing to the rising prevalence of bacterial infection and a growing number of patients suffering from antimicrobial resistance. Antiparasitic tests are gaining high traction on account of the health burden caused by parasitic infections such as dengue, malaria, and encephalitis, etc. According to WHO in 2017, it is estimated that 219 million cases of malaria occurred globally, out of which 90% corresponds to the WHO African region.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is the dominant share in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, increasing adoption and accessibility to technologically advanced susceptibility testing products. Moreover, the rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, government investments, the established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing disposable income contribute to the growth of North America’s share. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annually in the US, approximately 2 million people get an antibiotic-resistant infection, of which at least 23,000 people die.
• Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of various infectious diseases. Another factor likely to present significant opportunity is the region’s rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure. According to the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, 34,100 cases of infectious diseases were imported to mainland China during the period 2005-2016.
Competitive Analysis
• Few of the key companies in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include – bioMérieux S.A., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Merck Group. Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches and increasing R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. For instance –
• In February 2019, FDA has granted T2 Biosystems Inc. “Breakthrough Device” designation for the T2Resistance Panel, a diagnostic panel that can detect 13 resistance genes from both gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens from a single patient blood sample, without the wait for blood culture. The T2Resistance Panel—which is expected to be available for research use only (RUO) in the U.S. and receive CE Mark for commercial availability in Europe later this year
• In October 2018, SeLux Diagnostics announced that it was in the process of developing an antimicrobial susceptibility (AST) platform that it anticipates will meet clinicians' requirements allowing them to quickly prescribe the correct antibiotics to patients. The AST system is expected to provide results within the first day following a sample culture to enable clinicians to accordingly prescribe the most suitable antibiotic for their patients' medical conditions.
• In April 2018, the antimicrobial delafloxacin, and the combination of meropenem and vaborbactam became available on FDA-cleared microbroth dilution susceptibility plates, expanding antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) options for microbiology laboratories, and providing the results clinicians need to make treatment decisions. The Thermo Scientific Sensititre ID/AST System is the first to offer delafloxacin and meropenem/vaborbactam on IVD-labeled, microbroth dilution susceptibility plates.
• In February 2015, Alifax Holding received CE certification for 33 EUCAST lyophilised antibiotics and 30 CLSI lyophilised antibiotics for in vitro antimicrobial susceptibility test directly from liquid growth media, isolated colony and positive blood culture.
Key Takeaways:
• The global market for the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is primarily driven by a rise in the number of infectious diseases and technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility techniques.
• The standard procedure for assessing antimicrobial activity is the disc diffusion test. It can be attributed to its convenience, efficiency, and cost making the disk diffusion method the most widely used method for determining antimicrobial resistance. Antibacterial testing dominates the test type segment for the AST market owing to the rising prevalence of bacterial infection and a growing number of patients suffering from antimicrobial resistance.
• North America is the dominant share in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, increasing adoption and accessibility to technologically advanced susceptibility testing products.
• New product launches and increasing R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. For instance, in October 2018, SeLux Diagnostics announced that it was in the process of developing an antimicrobial susceptibility (AST) platform that it anticipates will meet clinicians' requirements allowing them to quickly prescribe the correct antibiotics to patients.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market across each indication, in terms of Method and Application options, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
• Identify commercial opportunities in global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market - level 4/5 segmentation.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Type mapping in excel for the key Services of all major market players
Target Audience:
• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
• Type Providers/ Buyers
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Manufacturers
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
• The Global Antimicrobial susceptibility testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Antibiotic susceptibility or antibiotic sensitivity is the vulnerability of bacteria to antibiotics. An antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is done to help choose the antibiotic that will be most effective against the specific types of bacteria or fungus infecting an individual. AST detects resistance, confirms susceptibility, and guides the choice of patient therapy. Antibiotic resistance is a major global health issue which entails action across the world. Determining the causative pathogens and their antibiotic sensitivities are essential for guiding antimicrobial therapy and typically needs between two days to one week from the time of sample collection.
Market Dynamics
• The global market for the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is primarily driven by a rise in the number of infectious diseases and technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility techniques. In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO), ranked three infectious diseases (lower respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, and tuberculosis) in the top ten causes of death worldwide. According to WHO in 2017, 10 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.6 million died from the disease. Another factor further propelling the market growth are increased funding, research grants, public-private investments, and the development of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse. For instance, in November 2018, Arizona State University's researchers received a five-year, US$5.8 Million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop a more effective antimicrobial susceptibility test that detects and images individual bacterial cells and determines their susceptibility to antibiotics via a novel algorithm. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, an estimated 600 000 new cases of rifampicin- or multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) emerged globally, and MDR/RR-TB caused 240 000 deaths. An anti-TB drug resistance surveillance data showed that 4.1% of new and 19% of previously treated TB cases in the world are estimated to have MDR/RR-TB.
• However, the high cost of automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems and stringent regulatory procedures may hinder market progress.
Market Segmentation
• By Product Type, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market is segmented into manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, Automated Laboratory Instruments, and Consumables. The manual susceptibility testing products are sub-segmented into Susceptibility Testing Disks, Mic Strips, and Susceptibility Plates and holds the most significant global market share. It can be attributed to the increasing demand for susceptibility testing products with the rising prevalence of infectious diseases leading. The standard procedure for assessing antimicrobial activity is the disc diffusion test. It can be attributed to its convenience, efficiency, and cost making the disk diffusion method the most widely used method for determining antimicrobial resistance. Another procedure being more commonly used is the MIC Strips (minimum inhibitory concentration).
• By Method, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market is segmented into Broth Dilution Method, Rapid Automated Method, Disk Diffusion Method, Gradient Diffusion Method, and Molecular Testing Method. Disk diffusion method holds the mast substantial market share in the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market as it is extensively used for epidemiologic and clinical purposes. Broth dilution method is a fast growing market share as it is widely used for detection of infection caused by E. coli, Salmonella, and Enterococcus.
• By Test Type, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market is segmented into antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic, and others. Antibacterial testing dominates the test type segment for the AST market owing to the rising prevalence of bacterial infection and a growing number of patients suffering from antimicrobial resistance. Antiparasitic tests are gaining high traction on account of the health burden caused by parasitic infections such as dengue, malaria, and encephalitis, etc. According to WHO in 2017, it is estimated that 219 million cases of malaria occurred globally, out of which 90% corresponds to the WHO African region.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is the dominant share in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, increasing adoption and accessibility to technologically advanced susceptibility testing products. Moreover, the rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, government investments, the established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing disposable income contribute to the growth of North America’s share. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annually in the US, approximately 2 million people get an antibiotic-resistant infection, of which at least 23,000 people die.
• Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of various infectious diseases. Another factor likely to present significant opportunity is the region’s rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure. According to the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, 34,100 cases of infectious diseases were imported to mainland China during the period 2005-2016.
Competitive Analysis
• Few of the key companies in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include – bioMérieux S.A., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Merck Group. Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches and increasing R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. For instance –
• In February 2019, FDA has granted T2 Biosystems Inc. “Breakthrough Device” designation for the T2Resistance Panel, a diagnostic panel that can detect 13 resistance genes from both gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens from a single patient blood sample, without the wait for blood culture. The T2Resistance Panel—which is expected to be available for research use only (RUO) in the U.S. and receive CE Mark for commercial availability in Europe later this year
• In October 2018, SeLux Diagnostics announced that it was in the process of developing an antimicrobial susceptibility (AST) platform that it anticipates will meet clinicians' requirements allowing them to quickly prescribe the correct antibiotics to patients. The AST system is expected to provide results within the first day following a sample culture to enable clinicians to accordingly prescribe the most suitable antibiotic for their patients' medical conditions.
• In April 2018, the antimicrobial delafloxacin, and the combination of meropenem and vaborbactam became available on FDA-cleared microbroth dilution susceptibility plates, expanding antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) options for microbiology laboratories, and providing the results clinicians need to make treatment decisions. The Thermo Scientific Sensititre ID/AST System is the first to offer delafloxacin and meropenem/vaborbactam on IVD-labeled, microbroth dilution susceptibility plates.
• In February 2015, Alifax Holding received CE certification for 33 EUCAST lyophilised antibiotics and 30 CLSI lyophilised antibiotics for in vitro antimicrobial susceptibility test directly from liquid growth media, isolated colony and positive blood culture.
Key Takeaways:
• The global market for the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is primarily driven by a rise in the number of infectious diseases and technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility techniques.
• The standard procedure for assessing antimicrobial activity is the disc diffusion test. It can be attributed to its convenience, efficiency, and cost making the disk diffusion method the most widely used method for determining antimicrobial resistance. Antibacterial testing dominates the test type segment for the AST market owing to the rising prevalence of bacterial infection and a growing number of patients suffering from antimicrobial resistance.
• North America is the dominant share in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, increasing adoption and accessibility to technologically advanced susceptibility testing products.
• New product launches and increasing R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. For instance, in October 2018, SeLux Diagnostics announced that it was in the process of developing an antimicrobial susceptibility (AST) platform that it anticipates will meet clinicians' requirements allowing them to quickly prescribe the correct antibiotics to patients.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market across each indication, in terms of Method and Application options, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
• Identify commercial opportunities in global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market - level 4/5 segmentation.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Type mapping in excel for the key Services of all major market players
Target Audience:
• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
• Type Providers/ Buyers
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Manufacturers
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.