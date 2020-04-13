Digital Wound Care Management Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Digital Wound Care Management Market is Segmented By Wound Type (Diabetic Ulcer, Chronic Wounds, Burns, Incisional Wounds, Traumatic Wounds), By End-user Type (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and By Region (North America,
• The Global Digital Wound Care Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Digital wound measurement devices enable monitoring of wounds, such as chronic and diabetic wounds, which if not treated on time, takes prolong time to process, and can lead to severe infections and eventually may lead to amputations. With inadequate wound care resulting in various debilitating healthcare-associated infections and adding to the cost burden of patients, digital wound measurement devices enable the imaging, measurement, and documenting of wounds by providing an assessment of an injury in 3D with the integration of EMR software. In turn, letting appropriate drug doses to be delivered to speed up the healing process.
Market Drivers
• Rising prevalence of chronic wounds, technological advancements, number of surgeries, increasing patient awareness, health care expenditure and growing geriatric population drive the overall need for treatment of complex injuries are significant factors driving the market.
• Chronic wounds are a critical global issue believed to affect as much as two percent of the population in developed countries, a number likely to increase as over aging, and conditions such as diabetes where the wounds lead to prolonged healing, become more prevalent.
• According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, 2017, chronic wounds affect 6.5 million people in the U.S., and the numbers will likely increase.
• In 2017, an issued paper: chronic wounds in Australia, estimated the direct health care costs an average of US2.85 billion a year for chronic wounds, which equates to approximately 2% of Australian national health care expenditure.
Market Segmentation
• The global digital wound care management market, by wound type is sub-segmented into a diabetic ulcer, chronic wounds, burns, incisional, and traumatic wounds.
• Of which chronic wounds and diabetic ulcers are highly lucrative segments with the rising of the geriatric population and diabetic patients.
• For instance, according to the Intermountain Healthcare, 2017, 6.5 million people in the US suffer from chronic wounds and according to American Diabetes Association,2015, 30.3 million Americans, or 9.4% of the population, had diabetes and approximately 1.25 million American children and adults have type 1 diabetes.
• The global prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer is 6.3%, and the prevalence in North America is 13%, Asia is 5.5%, Europe is 5.1%, Africa is 7.2%, and Oceania is 3%
• Regarding end-user, the global digital wound care management market is sub-segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. In 2017 the hospitals & clinics segment held a significant share of the global market.
• The development of this segment can be credited to the accessibility to various better healthcare services, availability of different devices with advanced technology and tie-ups with health care companies.
• Due to the rise in geriatric population and increasing health care infrastructure, in the others section, the home health care section is extending at a high rate, especially in developed economies.
• Moreover, the rise in demand for advanced and cutting edge wound care management in-home care settings for geriatric patients will also drive the segment.
Geographical Analysis
• Regarding region, the globally advanced wound care management market has been segmented into five major areas: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the rest of the world.
• North America is currently dominating the digital wound care market owing to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds and technological advancements in the healthcare sector.
• For instance, a rough population prevalence rate for chronic non-healing wounds in the United States is 2% of the general population, and a conservative estimate of the cost of caring for these wounds exceeds 50 billion per year.
• Asia-Pacific is to be the fastest-growing region for the global digital wound measurement devices market; this is mostly due to the rise in the number of the diabetic population across Asia-Pacific which is creating more opportunity for digital wound management devices market players. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) – Diabetes Atlas 8th Edition, 2017, an estimated 82 million adults (aged 20+ years) were living with diabetes in the IDF South-East Asia region, which equals to a regional prevalence of 8.5% and an estimated 158.8 million adults (aged 20+ years) were living with diabetes in the IDF Western Pacific region, which is a regional prevalence of 9.5%. According to the Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative, 60% of the world's diabetic population is in Asia.
Competitive Trends
• New product launches and expansion of product site and mergers are some of the key strategies adopted by the leading players to improve their market presence in the global digital wound care management market.
• In April 2018, New Zealand based company, Arranz Medical Ltd., launched two new Silhouette which is image capturing produces.
• In June 2018, KCI, an Acelity Company announced the launch of the Nurse2Nurse (N2N) Mobile App for wound care nurses. The app allows interactions with clinicians and shares credible insights and information for better patient care.
• In 2017, Kare Inc., a provider of digital wound management platform, partnered with Netherlands-based Soundworks. Kare Inc. developed the inSight 3D wound camera, which ensures a standardized and validated wound measurement in an easy to use the application, and is used in post-acute and research institutions across the US.
• Wonderworks has an extensive European network and expertise in developing and marketing products in the wound care space. This partnership jointly develops the European market to provide integrated wound care.
• In Nov 2018, Swift Skin and Wound became the exclusive digital wound care management solution of choice for Maxwell Healthcare Associates’ (a post-acute operational, financial, technological and regulatory consulting firm) MHA home health clients.
