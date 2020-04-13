Dermatology Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Dermatology Devices Market By Diagnostic Device (Imaging Device, Dermatoscope, Microscope), Treatment Device (Electrosurgical, Cryotherapy, Laser), Application (Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Acne, Psoriasis, Skin Rejuvenation, Warts), and by Region (North
• The Global Dermatology Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• A dermatology device helps to treat skin related diseases and cosmetic problems of the skin, scalp, hair, and nails. The crave of dermatology devices is increasing due to the noticeable increase in skin disorders like psoriasis, acne, melanoma, and others.
Market Drivers
• The dermatology devices market is growing at a faster pace due to rising concern among the people regarding esthetics. This is the main reason for the growth in the usage of esthetic procedures which is used for hair treatments and skin-related diseases.
• Skin-related diseases like acne are surging continuously among people due to changing lifestyles and food habits.
• In the U.S approximately 50 million Americans are affecting annually in that 85 percent of people are between the age group of 12 to 24.
• There were 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2017.
Segmentation Analysis
• Laser devices held a lucrative market share in 2017 owing to its broad application in a variety of diseases and cosmetic treatments.
• According to BAAPS, around 50,000 people went through cosmetic surgery treatment in 2015.
• Hair removal devices segment will grow substantially during the forecast period due to advanced technology.
• According to the data given by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) in 2016, around 1million hair removal procedures were performed.
• In December 2018 Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.) has developed an acoustic shock wave device which helps in laser tattoo removal
• In February 2018 the University of Colorado Boulder had formed an “electronic skin” which would be able to heal itself when damaged.
• Obesity is the primary concern among men and women nowadays. With fat removal procedures gaining much demand, liposuction is considered as a useful treatment option.
• For instance, in September 2016, Alma Lasers launched the Alma LipoLife 3G, this offers a complete, all-in-one solution covering all stages of liposuction, skin tightening, and fat grafting.
• In September 2018 AVITA medical, a Valencia, California firm, won FDA approval for its exceptional RECALL autologous cell harvesting device of severe burns in adult patients.
• In February 2018 Texico Medical, France announced the development of knitted soft fabric called “FLUX MEDICARE” with help from the European health association PHOS-ISTOS that delivers high-intensity laser light directly onto the skin to treat skin conditions.
Geography Analysis
• North America holds a significant market share for the year 2017 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, followed by Europe is the second most dominant market in dermatology devices.
• In May 2017 Canfield Scientific installed the Vectra WB360 whole-body skin lesion mapping system.
• In June 2017 Alma lasers Inc. introduced the first hair removal popular Soprano ICE platform now incorporates NDYAG, creating the only hair removal platform to offer 810nm, 755nm, and 1064nm technologies.
Competitive landscape
• In January 2018 Hologic’s division Cynosure developed Tempsure Envi, a radio frequency FDA cleared devices which reduces wrinkles and tightens the skin by soft tissue coagulation.
• In February 2016 DS Healthcare Group, Inc. acquired Radiancy, Inc., a leading developer of consumer medical devices and the Neova dermatological products business from PhotoMedex, Inc.,
• In July 2018 Cutera Launched TruSculpt 3D, this uses innovative monopolar radio frequency (RF) technology which targets fat on the particular area and heats the fat cells directly and are slowly removed and excreted through the body naturally.
• In June 2017WONTECH won FDA clearance to introduce its Picocare laser-based tattoo removal device. The laser light can break up tattoos of different pigments. The system relies on a neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet laser that generates light in a choice of four different wavelengths (1064nm, 532nm, 595nm, 660nm).
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/dermatology-devices-market
