Dental Consumables Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Prophylaxis, Fluorides, Sealants, Splints), by End-User (Hospital & Clinic, Laboratory), and by Region (Nor
Market Overview
• The Global Dental Consumables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Dental consumables are the dental care products to support the dentists in their day to day activities and to meet sanitary requirements. These products include abrasives, burrs, drills, drying media, and high cleaning fluid.
• A dental abrasive material is used in finishing and polishing of uneven or rough surfaces. Dentistry drills are used to remove the plaque present in the cavity. The ultrasonic activity in dentistry is used in removing blood and saliva with the help of detergent.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• Increase in oral disease population globally is one of the major factor having a positive impact on the global dental consumables market, and is also expected to remain high over the forecast period.
• In September 2018, the American Cancer Society published that lip and oral cavity cancer alone constitutes to 2.0% new cases of total cancer cases.
• In 2018, the international team of periodontists found out that gum disease is affected by 10% of the global population.
• The global burden of disease study in 2016 estimated that oral disease affected half of the world population about 3.58 billion people and the dental crisis in the permanent tooth is being frequently assessed.
• One of the major factor hindering the global dental consumables market is its high economic expenditure on oral diagnosis and surgery. For instance, according to WHO, dental treatment is costly and constitutes to 5% of total health expenditure in high-income countries.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global dental consumables market is segmented on product type which includes abrasives, burrs, drill, casting consumables, drying media, mops and compounds, high cleaning fluid and others.
• Casting consumables are further segmented to casting crucibles, waxes, cute fishbone, sprue cutters, and others. Mops and compounds are also categorized into micromotors brooms, brushes, polishing compounds and polishing motor mops and brushes.
• Ultrasonic cleaning fluid are leading devices in dental consumables market in 2018, due to its importance and technological advantages, and is further expected to remain high over the forecast period. The high cleaning fluid is used to loosen or remove debris from hand instruments in dentistry to stay hygienic.
Geographical Analysis
• North America dominates the global dental consumables market in 2018, due to the increase in oral disease population and its prevalence ratio in this region.
• In December 2018, American Association Cancer Research explained, nearly 50% of adults above 30 years in the United States, around 65 million have signs in gum disease.
• In 2018, researchers at the National Institute of Health found out that cavities are the most common chronic problems related to dental disease of childhood in the U.S.
• In August 2018, Main Street Dental Clinic stated more than 90% of adults in the U.S have a cavity, and 1 in 4 have an untreated hole.
Competitive Landscape
• New product launches in dental consumables are driving the global dental consumables market.
• In December 2018, 3M oral care announced the new clinical-grade xerostomia relief spray used to prevent dentition breakdown.
• In December 2018, Garrison Dental Solutions announced fit strip IPR kit (finishing and contouring system), it provides dentists with diamond abrasive strips gauges to accurately prepare and measure interproximal space.
• In October 2018, Syndgen launched moisyn to treat dry mouth, and it is introduced to reduce pain and increase comfort for patients living dry mouth.
• In August 2018, Kerr rotary launched Kavo Kerr carbides to increase cutting efficiency with subsequently decreasing chatter and friction.
• In February 2018, Paradise Dental Technologies released its innovation in postextraction surgical instruments, Slade blade.
• It allows the most effective removal of granulation tissue in post-extraction sockets.
• In October 2018, Vista dental products introduced desensitizing Gel, and it is used to eliminate hypersensitivity during whitening, temperature, and chemical changes.
