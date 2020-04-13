Data Integration Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Data Integration Market is segmented By Deployment Method (On-premise, On-demand), By Component (Services, Tools), By Application (Human Resource, Marketing & Sales, Operations), By End-User (BFSI, Government & Defense, IT and Telecommunication, He
• Global Data Integration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 % in the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Data integration is the combination of technical and business processes used to combine data of different technical and business operations from disparate sources into meaningful and valuable information and thus helps in delivering trusted data.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The growth in the industry is mainly growing due to factors such as increasing adoption of IoT-based technologies, digitalization, and industrialization.
• Also, increasing usage of cloud computing which creates a demand for useful data integration tools, and need of a reliable solution for the data management are some of the factors that are fuelling the growth of this market.
• However, lack of proficiency and disharmony between modern data integration requirements and legacy systems are hindering the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• By deployment model, the Data Integration market is segmented into On-premises and On-demand. On-premises deployment model accounted for the largest market share of about XX% in 2017.
• The on-premises deployment model provides confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data; hence, most of the organizations are adopting the on-premises deployment model.
• By End-User, the market is segmented into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), Government & Defence, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others.
• The healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period as healthcare and life Science vertical is increasingly adopting the data integration tools and services.
• In healthcare and life science, the presence of huge data mainly from the patient, clinical, claim, hospital system, financial, pharmacy, and most recently from the wearable technologies will further support the growth in the healthcare sector.
Geographical Share
• Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.
• North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the unprecedented growth of data in the region due to vast usage of advanced electronics, increased adoption of IoT solutions across some industries, and the presence of several leading data integration companies in the region.
Market Company Trends
• Key players in the global Data Integration market are SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Informatica Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Attunity Ltd., Talend, and Denodo Technologies. Major players are launching new products with advanced technology to expand their business.
• For instance, In Feb 2017, Oracle Data Integrator Cloud was launched, a data integration platform which simplifies and accelerates cross-enterprise data integration to support real-time analytics. With the launch, the organizations can improve their agility by deploying projects more quickly, reduce risk with an open, non-proprietary technology, and reduce costs with better productivity.
