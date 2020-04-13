Data Centre Colocation Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Data Centre Colocation Market is segmented By type (Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation), By Industry type (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Government and Defence, Others), and By Region (North America, L
• The Global Data Center Colocation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.30% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Datacenter colocation is the service provided by the company, which includes a shared and secure space for enterprise businesses to store hardware related to data storage. Increasing demand for portability, data integration and maintenance is the further driving trend for cloud-based data center colocation or hybrid colocation.
Market Dynamics
• The benefits such as maximum server uptime, reduced maintenance and payroll costs associated with data center colocation are driving the market growth in recent years.
• However, raising concerns about data security and transparency are affecting market growth. The development of Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) tools which offer more clarity on how one’s data is handled and secured will further drive the data center colocation market in the forecast period to 2025.
Segmentation Analysis
• By type, the market is segmented as retail and wholesale. Retail colocation segment is accounted for the significant share due to increased data center utilization as a part, or usage by most of the business enterprises.
• Retail colocation segment is expected to have continued growth with increasing demand for data centers by increasing new companies over the forecast period to 2025.
• Industry type market is segmented as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), it and telecom, healthcare, government and defense, others.
• Healthcare segment is expected to have increased growth rate in the coming years due to increased regulatory compliance and efficient solutions for maintaining patient data and also digitization of consumer health records.
Geographical Share
• By Geography the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. Americas is accounted for the significant share in the global data center colocation market in 2017, however, this share is expected to be overtaken by Asia Pacific region in the forecast period, due to increasing market growth from emerging countries such as India and China
Competitive Trends
• The competition in the industry mainly due to the increasing presence of small and large-scale service providers globally. The key players in the Data Centre Colocation market are Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, CenturyLink, CyrusOne, China Telecom Corporation Limited, and others.
• The players in the industry are offering DCIM and AIM solutions to be competitive in the market, as there is an increasing demand for transparency and security of their data.
